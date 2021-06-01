Nevada baseball team has tough first week: Cubs off to 0-4 start

NEVADA – A young Nevada baseball team is still searching for answers following a 12-2 setback to Ames in five innings on a cold Friday evening at the Nevada Cubs Baseball Field.

The Cubs hung around for three innings, only trailing 3-1 going into the fourth.

Nevada's only run came in the bottom of the third inning. Marshal Sheldahl drew a walk, took second on a wild pitch and made his way home on an RBI single from Gavin Mehlon.

The Cubs made a serious threat in the bottom of the fifth to try and extend the game. They loaded the bases with two outs, but Linder remained calm and forced the Cubs' Grant Higgins to ground out to end the game on account of the 10-run rule.

Nevada fell to 0-4 with the loss. A young Cub pitching staff has taken its lumps trying to replace the team's top two workhorses on the mound from last year in Carter Franzen and Jordan Barrett.

"The biggest thing I told our guys is we were playing a CIML team that plays Division 1-caliber players," Nevada head coach Patrek Tufts said. "I don't care how we're playing right now as much I care about how we're going to be playing in mid-July. We've just got to keep getting better every day and stick together."

Cael Franzen was the losing pitcher for the Cubs. He gave up three earned runs on seven hits with one strikeout and walk apiece in 3 1/3 innings.

Higgins added a double and Connor Schnettgoecke and Karter Beving each chipped in a single for Nevada in the loss.

The Cubs opened the season with a 6-1 home loss to Knoxville. Cael Franzen took the loss after giving up four earned runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and two walks in five innings and James Edwards allowed two runs – one earned – on one hit in two innings.

Higgins went 2-for-3 with a double, Edwards picked up a single and Caleb Kooiker scored the lone Cub run.

Nevada was dealt a 14-1 loss at Boone in five innings May 25. Sheldahl allowed nine earned runs on five hits and six walks in one inning as the losing pitcher and Beving allowed four runs - just one earned – on six hits and four strikeouts in three innings.

Franzen singled, walked and drove in a run and Schnettgoecke singled and walked once against Boone. Edwards walked and scored Nevada’s only run.

The Cubs suffered a 12-0 loss at the hands of Prairie City-Monroe in five innings May 26 at Prairie City.

Franzen singled for Nevada’s only hit. William Carsrud allowed six runs on three hits and walks apiece with one strikeout in 1/3 of an inning as the losing pitcher and Edwards gave up six runs – three earned – on five hits with one strikeout and three walks in 3 2/3 innings.