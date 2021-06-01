Royals best BCLUW, GMG in first two games

The Colo-NESCO softball team started the 2021 season 2-1 with victories over BCLUW and GMG.

The Royals crushed BCLUW by a 17-4 score in their opener May 24 at Conrad. They took charge over the fifth and sixth innings, outscoring the Comets 9-1 over the two frames to end the game an inning early on account of the 10-run mercy rule.

McKenzie Niemeyer was 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs and Jenna Hill 2-for-5 with a double and four RBIs and steals apiece to lead Colo-NESCO offensively. Annabelle Nessa went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Rylee Upchurch was 3-for-5 with three runs, and Callie Kohlwes and Izabell Voelker both doubled and scored twice.

Kohlwes was the winning pitcher after giving up two earned runs on four hits and three walks with six strikeouts in six innings.

The Royals defeated GMG by a 7-4 score at Stan Vigness Field in McCallsburg May 25. They jumped out to a 5-1 lead and countered a three-run GMG sixth with two runs of their own in the bottom of the inning.

Abigail Hostetler was 3-for-4 with a double and three runs, Kohlwes 2-for-4 with a double, run and three RBIs and Rebekah Nessa and Taylor Cox each went 2-for-3 with an RBI against GMG. Kohlwes allowed one earned run on four hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in seven innings as the winning pitcher.

Colo-NESCO suffered a 17-13 loss to Baxter May 26 at McCallsburg. The Royals overcame a slow start with an eight-run third inning, but they couldn’t make up enough ground in suffering their first loss of the season.

Rebekah Nessa was 3-for-5 with two RBIs, Natalie Swanson 3-for-4 with two runs, Hill 2-for-3 with three runs, two steals and an RBI and Voelker 2-for-5 with three RBIs for Colo-NESCO in the loss. Hostetler also drove in three runs.

Kohlwes took the loss after surrendering seven earned runs on 13 hits with four strikeouts and seven walks going all seven innings.