Nevada softball team tops Knoxville in opener: Cubs fall to PCM, R-S

The Nevada softball team split two one-run games with Knoxville and Prairie City-Monroe and suffered a loss to No. 15 Roland-Story during the opening week of the season.

The Cubs, ranked 14th in Class 3A, won their opener over Knoxville by a 4-3 score May 24 at Nevada. They broke a 1-1 tie with a run in the fourth inning and held on after the only other scoring from either team came when they each scored two runs in the sixth inning.

Makayla Spaid allowed two runs on four hits with two strikeouts and walks apiece in three innings of relief to earn the win. Samantha Herridge surrendered one run on four hits with one strikeout and walk apiece in four innings as the Cub starter.

Kylie Taylor was 2-for-2 with two steals and runs apiece plus an RBI and Taylor Conrad finished 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Cubs at the plate. Peyton Hanson and Katelyn Khounsourath both singled once for Nevada.

The Cubs dropped a 15-14 slugfest with PCM May 26 in Monroe.

They had a phenomenal rally, falling behind 14-6 then scoring eight runs in the top of the seventh inning to tie the game. But PCM countered with one run in the bottom of the inning to deal Nevada a heartbreaking defeat.

Hanson and Lexie Burlage both drove in two runs and Khounsourath, Conrad, Spaid, Briar Crain and Jessica Meyer each knocked in one run for the Cubs in the loss. Taylor went 2-for-5 with two runs and also picked up an RBI and Herridge finished 3-for-4 with a double and three runs.

Herridge took the loss after giving up eight runs, just two earned, on nine hits in 2 2/3 innings. Spaid surrendered three earned runs on seven hits and one walk with four strikeouts in four innings as the Cub starter.

Nevada suffered a 12-5 loss to Roland-Story in a battle between the top two pre-season teams in the Heart of Iowa Conference Friday at Nevada.

Roland-Story plated six runs in the top of the seventh inning to break open a close game. Addi Vorm and Briar Crain both homered and ended up 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Cubs in a losing effort.

Lani Khounsourath was 1-for-3 with a run and a walk and Herridge and Mayzi Weig both singled once for Nevada. Herridge gave up 10 earned runs with three strikeouts and four walks going the distance as the losing pitcher for Nevada.

Roland-Story pounded out 15 hits. Madison Geise got the win after allowing four earned runs on five hits with five strikeouts and one walk in four innings and Ally Ringsby was 3-for-5 with a home run plus two runs and four RBIs for the Norse, who improved to 3-0.