Nevada's Jones places 23rd at 3A boys' state golf meet

MARSHALLTOWN — Nevada's Caden Jones competed at the Class 3A boys' state golf meet last Thursday and Friday at the Elmwood Country Club.

Jones, a senior and member of Nevada's 2019 state championship team, tied for 23rd with a 172 after turning in rounds of 83 and 89.

"I'm sad it's over, but I'm happy to be here," Jones said. "I'm happy with my high school career."

On Thursday Jones shot par on six holes, bogeyed six, double-bogeyed four and birdied two to tie for 17th place. Jones shot par on five holes and had nine bogeys and four double bogeys on Friday.