C-N baseball tops GMG, falls to C-M and Baxter

The Colo-NESCO baseball team suffered a 7-4 setback at the hands of Collins-Maxwell Friday at Zearing.

The Royals fell behind 7-2 after 4 ½ innings. They came back with a run in the bottom of the fifth and added another in the seventh, but the Spartans held, dropping Colo-NESCO to 1-2 on the season and 1-1 in the Iowa Star Conference South Division.

Trevor Burg took the loss for Colo-NESCO after giving up six earned runs on nine hits and three walks with six strikeouts in five innings. Spencer Hansen was 2-for-4 with a double, two runs and an RBI, Kaleb Gray doubled and drove in a run, Lucas Frohwein was 2-for-3 with a double and a run and Andrew Grover also hit a double for the Royals.

Caden Hasbrouck was 4-for-4 with two RBIs at the plate for Collins-Maxwell. Hasbrouck also gave up three earned runs on six hits and four walks with six strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings as the winning pitcher.

The Royals opened the season with an exciting 10-9 victory over GMG May 25 at Zearing.

Colo-NESCO jumped out to a 10-4 lead after four innings with back-to-back five-run outbursts in the third and fourth frames. The Royals then withstood a strong GMG comeback attempt.

Kenny Cutler was 3-for-4 with a run, Ephram Muntz 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Ben Rouse 2-for-4 with one run and RBI apiece. Hansen doubled and drove in two runs, Grover doubled and scored twice and Burg doubled and knocked in a run.

Hansen allowed nine runs – just two earned – on five hits and four walks and he recorded an impressive 13 strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings as the winning pitcher. Drew Banks threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings with four strikeouts in relief to pick up the save.

The Royals suffered an 8-5 loss at the hands of Baxter May 26 in Zearing. They held a 5-3 lead after four innings, but the Bolts went on a 5-0 run down the stretch to steal a victory from Colo-NESCO.

Rouse and Gray both had two hits and Rouse also drove in a run versus Baxter. Hansen went 1-for-3 with one run and RBI apiece and Frohwein singled and drove in two runs.

Rouse was the losing pitcher after giving up seven runs, just two earned, on 11 hits with three strikeouts and one walk.