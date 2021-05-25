Nevada’s Jones qualifies for state in boys’ golf: Places fifth at 3A district meet in Waverly

WAVERLY — Nevada's Caden Jones is headed back to state in boys’ golf.

Jones was part of the Cubs’ back-to-back Class 3A state champions in 2018 and 2019. After missing last season due to the COIVD-19 pandemic Jones is returning as a senior after placing fifth individually at Friday’s 3A district meet held at the Waverly Municipal Golf Course.

Jones shot a 76. He advanced after sinking a long putt on his final hole to edge Clear Lake’s Easton DeVries by one stroke for the final qualifying spot.

“I am very excited to go to state and compete with all of those kids,” Jones said. “It was kind of a surreal moment when I made it. I made a 15-foot on my last hole for par to seal the deal. It was just an awesome feeling when that putt rolled in the hole.”

The other individual qualifiers from the meet were Gilbert’s Bryce Malchow, Brock Snyder and Spencer Clatt and Waverly-Shell Rock’s Hogan Hansen. Malchow won a playoff with Hanson for medalist and Snyder won a card-back to take third over Clatt after they each shot a 72.

Gilbert shot an amazing 297 over 18 holes to beat Clear Lake by 33 strokes for the team victory.