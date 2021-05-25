Nevada headed to state in girls’ golf: Sporrer qualifies individually

DENISON —The Nevada girls’ golf team is headed to state.

The Cubs qualified after placing second at the Class 3A regional meet held at the Majestic Hills Golf Course. Gilbert dominated the meet with an 18-hole score of 375, but Nevada did enough to beat the rest of the field, shooting a 400 to take second and advance to the 3A state meet to be held next Tuesday and Wednesday at the River Valley Golf Course in Adel.

Nevada also had one golfer qualify for state individually with a top-five performance. Ashlynn Sporrer placed fourth behind Gilbert’s Eden Lohrbach and Macy Underwood and LeMars' Danielle Hurt with a score of 92.

Sporrer had one birdie and three rounds of par. Grace Cahill carded a 97, Bianca Sponseller a 103 and Bridgett Cahill a 108 as the other players to score for Nevada.

Grace Cahill had nine-hole rounds of 49 and 48 in placing ninth overall. Sponseller turned in rounds of 53 and 50 and Bridgett Cahill carded a 55 on the front and a 53 on the back.

Katelyn Kingsbury and Hannah Fritz also golfed for Nevada. Kingsbury delivered a 117 with rounds of 58 and 59 and Fritz shot rounds of 66 and 69 to score a 135.

Lohrbach’s winning score was a 77. Underwood carded an 83 and Hurt an 88. Carroll’s Grace Pettitt took fifth with a score of 93 and Gilbert’s Eden shot a 95 as the other individual state qualifiers from the meet.

Final team scores (18) holes): 1. Gilbert 375, 2. Nevada 400, 3. Bishop Heelan Catholic 412, 4. Denison-Schleswig 412, 5. Carroll 414, 6. MOC-Floyd Valley 435, 7. Harlan 438, 8. Spencer 446, 9. LeMars 467, 10. Seargant Bluff-Luton 467, 11. Sioux Center 467.

Nevada (400) — Ashlynn Sporrer 47-45-92, Grace Cahill 47-48-95, Bridget Cahill 55-53-108, Bianca Sponseller 53-50-103, Hannah Fritz 66-69-135, Katelyn Kingsbury 58-59-117.