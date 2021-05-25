DaSilva places third in 3A boys’ 200 for Nevada at state: Joe takes sixth in the long jump

DES MOINES – Nevada’s Caeden DaSilva and Jacob Joe weren’t satisfied with bringing home a couple of medals from the state co-ed track meet held last Thursday through Saturday at Drake Stadium.

DaSilva placed third in the Class 3A boys’ 200-meter dash and Joe came in sixth in the long jump. They both were a part of Nevada’s 4x200 relay team that ended up placing seventh.

DaSilva was going hard for the gold medal in the 200. He had placed third in the 200 prelims on Thursday with a time of 22.44 seconds.

The only two runners ahead of him were Central DeWitt’s Lucas Burmeister (22.36) and Adel-Desoto-Minburn's Brevin Doll (22.37).

The Cub junior said he did not start off well in the semifinals. He was hoping a better start was going to be the difference on Saturday.

DaSilva said he did start off better in the finals. But he still never got to top form, finishing in 22.54.

“I didn’t put together the best race today,” DaSilva said. “My start was ok, but I could’ve been better. I could’ve kept my form a little bit better at the end.”

Doll won in 22.19. Burmeister was second in 22.27.

“It’s not what I wanted to get,” DaSilva said. “I wanted to get first.”

DaSilva helped Nevada place seventh in the 4x200 on Friday. He also just missed the finals in the 100 on Thursday and 4x100 Friday with ninth-place finishes.

The Cubs ran a 1:31.45 in the 4x200. Billy Gibbons, Caleb Kooiker and Joe ran the first three legs for Nevada.

“We came into it hoping to do a little better than we finished,” DaSilva said. “But I think we all gave it our best shot.”

The Cubs have now placed in the 4x200 three years in a row.

“It’s awesome,” DaSilva said. “It always feels good to keep the tradition going.”

Those same four runners also competed in the 4x100 prelims Friday afternoon. They just missed qualifying for the finals, placing ninth in 43.89.

With one more offseason of training DaSilva said he’ll be in a better position to win a gold medal or two during his senior year.

“I have time in the offseason to work,” DaSilva said. “I think we’ve got to get it next year.”

Joe finished sixth in the 3A boys’ long jump on Friday with a jump of 20 feet, seven inches. He was hoping for a championship after coming into the meet seeded second with a peak distance of 21-5.75.

It was a rough day," Joe said. "My steps felt on, I guess I just wasn't getting enough power."

Joe's best jump was his first. He scratched on his next two attempts in the prelim, but the jump was good enough to get him into the finals.

In between the prelims and finals Joe ran the 4x200. His legs were a little tired when he came back.

Joe jumped 19-6.75 in his first jump of the finals. He rebounded to turn in a strong jump of 20-6 on his second try but struggled on his final attempt in finishing with a distance of 19-6.25.

"I did what I could do," Joe said. "Not what I wanted, but still up there."

Charles City's Ian Collins won the 3A boys' long jump title with fantastic jump of 23-0.75. Bishop Heelan's Aien Kuehl placed second with a distance of 21-4.25.

The Nevada girls competed in four events at state.

The Cub girls took 19th in the 4x200, 23rd in the distance medley and 24th in the 4x800. They were without one of their top runners – freshman Tori Meinecke – who suffered an ACL tear prior to the state meet.

In the 4x200 Kylie Taylor, Emma Strottman, Madalyn Gibson and Allison Kruzich ran a 1:49.02. The Cubs improved on their qualifying time of 1:49.53.

“It was so fun coming down here and just experiencing everything,” Strottman said. “Watching people run – it's a lot of fun.”

The distance medley team of Lily Goos, Shelbi Hazlitt, Hannah Thomsen and Eleanor Rude clocked in at 4:32.25. Rude replaced Meincke in the lineup.

“We came ready today,” Thomsen said. “We did a really good job of pulling through and having mind over matter.”

Thomsen was glad she got to end her career on the blue oval.

“It’s nice to be here one last time,” Thomsen said. “Yesterday and today were really nice because we were able to soak it all in and appreciate what the coaches have done for us.”

Goos stepped in for Meinecke in the 4x800. Isabelle Nelson, Kruzich and Rude made up the other three legs for the Cubs, who finished in 10:45.25.

“Taking the spot for Tori was definitely a challenge,” Goos said. “But they were very supportive about it all.”

Rude was happy to get the opportunity to compete at state her senior year.

“What a way to cap off senior year,” Rude said. “I’m so proud of this team.”

Rude also competed individually in the long jump. After entering state ranked 24th, rude moved up four spots to 20th with a jump of 15-8.

The Colo-NESCO boys had one competitor in 1A.

Kenny Cutler came up big in the 400 hurdles on Friday. Cutler placed sixth with a time of 56.85.

“Obviously you want to go home with a title, but there were a bunch of fast guys in that heat,” Cutler said. “I was happy I got through and didn’t fall down. It wasn’t quite my best time, but I’ll take it.”

Cutler said he loved getting to race despite having some pre-race nerves.

“I don’t know why you worry, it’s a great experience,” Cutler said. “You’ve just got to enjoy the moment.”

Lisbon’s Cole Becker and HLV’s Beau York were neck-and-neck as the top two runners in the event with respective times of 54.90 and 54.93.