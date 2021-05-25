Nevada’s McGaffin and Gray place fourth in 1A regional doubles tournament at Waterloo

WATERLOO – The Nevada girls’ tennis team saw its inaugural season official come to a close at the Class 1A individual and doubles regional tournament May 19 in Waterloo.

The Cub team of Madison McGaffin and Ellie Gray went out with a bang, placing fourth in doubles tournament with a 2-2 record.

McGaffin and Gray defeated Iowa Falls-Alden's Sage Heiland and Kadynce Winters in the first round by scores of 6-0 and 6-2. In the second round McGaffin and Gray took down Dike-New Hartford’s Mady Broten and Payton Mills in three sets, winning 6-2 in the first set then coming back from a 6-0 loss in the second to earn a 6-3 win in the decisive third set.

The semifinals pitted McGaffin and Gray against Columbus Catholic’s Chloe Butler and Avery Hogan. The Cub duo was swept by scores of 6-1 and 6-0.

McGaffin and Gray concluded the tournament in the third-place match against Columbus Catholic’s Ellie Hagness and Sophie Dain. The Cub tandem fell by scores of 6-0 and 6-2.

“Gray and McGaffin played some of their best tennis of the year to get to the semifinal round in a very strong 1A region,” Nevada head coach Jill Gray said. “To eventually finish fourth out of 16 teams in their first year of tennis says a lot about their athleticism, heart and desire. The girls fought back against (Broten and Mills) to win a three-set match and took both Waterloo Columbus teams to several deuce points. I'm so proud of Ellie and Madison for their fourth-place finish and for all of the girls on the team for how hard they have worked this season.”

Katelyn Khounsourath and JayLyn Schakel also took part in doubles play for Nevada. The Cub team fell to South Hardin’s Emma Speiker and Jaidyn Teske, 6-0 and 6-1.

Emma DePenning and August Martinez competed in singles competition for Nevada. DePenning lost to Union’s Madelon Rathe by 6-0 and 6-1 scores and Martinez suffered a pair of 6-0 losses to Iowa Falls-Alden's Jenny Wibholm.