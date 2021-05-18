Nevada’s Jones advances to districts in boys’ golf

AMES — Nevada senior Caden Jones advanced to the district round of boys’ golf with a fifth-place finish at the Class 3A boys’ sectional golf meet Friday at the Ames Golf and Country Club.

Jones shot a 77 over 18 holes – the same score he had last week on the same course at the Gilbert Invitational – and that was good enough to put him in fifth place and earn him a trip to districts.

“I played alright,” Jones said. “I had one bad whole, which would’ve had me at a 74. But we’re in — just barley. I’m fine with moving on. I’m going to let this one go and work on my game next week. It’s a new course and I’m excited and ready to move on to state. ”

Jones shot a 39 on the front and 38 on the back. He shot par in eight rounds and added three birdies.

“I didn’t hit the ball the way I wanted to today — I was just kind of struggling a little bit,” Jones said. “But I made do and shot the same as I did Saturday. I made more birdies than I did last Saturday, but I had one hole that I tripled that I wish I had back.”

As a team Nevada placed fourth out of eight schools at the meet with a 342. Kyle Kingsbury had an 84 with rounds of 39 and 45, William Carsrud an 88 with a 42 and 46 and Karter Beving a 93 with a 44 and 49 for the Cubs.

Christian Hawbaker and Will Nady also golfed for Nevada. Hawbaker shot a 96 and Nady a 98.

Gilbert breezed to the team title with a 301 to remain undefeated on the season heading into districts. Dallas Center-Grimes shot a 322 and Webster City a 332 as the other two teams to qualify for the district meet.

Gilbert’s Brock Snyder shot a two-under par 69 to win medalist. DC-G's Blake Perrin was medalist runner-up with a 74, Gilbert’s Joey Currans and Sawyer Hansen matched Jones with a 77 to place third and fourth after winning card-backs and Boone’s Laydon Losh also qualified for districts with a 78.

The 3A district meet at the Waverly Golf Course in Waverly takes place this Friday at 10 a.m.

Final team scores (18 holes): 1. Gilbert 301, 2. DC-G 322, 3. Webster City 332, 4. Nevada 342, 5. Boone 352, 6. Ballard 356, 7. Iowa Falls-Alden 367, 8. North Polk (370).

Nevada (342) — Caden Jones 39-38-77, Kyle Kingsbury 39-45-84, William Carsrud 42-46-88, Karter Beving 44-49-93, Christan Hawbaker 50-46-96, Will Nady 48-50-98.