Nevada’s Jones advances to districts in boys’ golf

Joe Randleman
Nevada Journal
Nevada's Caden Jones chips the ball from a bunker onto the 15th hole during the Class 3A boys' sectional golf meet at the Ames Golf and Country Club Friday in Ames. Jones advanced to districts with a fifth-place score of 77.

AMES — Nevada senior Caden Jones advanced to the district round of boys’ golf with a fifth-place finish at the Class 3A boys’ sectional golf meet Friday at the Ames Golf and Country Club. 

 Jones shot a 77 over 18 holes – the same score he had last week on the same course at the Gilbert Invitational – and that was good enough to put him in fifth place and earn him a trip to districts. 

“I played alright,” Jones said. “I had one bad whole, which would’ve had me at a 74. But we’re in — just barley. I’m fine with moving on. I’m going to let this one go and work on my game next week. It’s a new course and I’m excited and ready to move on to state. ” 

Jones shot a 39 on the front and 38 on the back. He shot par in eight rounds and added three birdies. 

“I didn’t hit the ball the way I wanted to today — I was just kind of struggling a little bit,” Jones said. “But I made do and shot the same as I did Saturday. I made more birdies than I did last Saturday, but I had one hole that I tripled that I wish I had back.” 

As a team Nevada placed fourth out of eight schools at the meet with a 342. Kyle Kingsbury had an 84 with rounds of 39 and 45, William Carsrud an 88 with a 42 and 46 and Karter Beving a 93 with a 44 and 49 for the Cubs. 

Nevada's Kyle Kingsbury chips the ball from the rough onto the 3rd hole during the Class 3A boys' sectional golf meet at the Ames Golf and Country Club Friday in Ames.

Christian Hawbaker and Will Nady also golfed for Nevada. Hawbaker shot a 96 and Nady a 98. 

Gilbert breezed to the team title with a 301 to remain undefeated on the season heading into districts. Dallas Center-Grimes shot a 322 and Webster City a 332 as the other two teams to qualify for the district meet. 

Gilbert’s Brock Snyder shot a two-under par 69 to win medalist. DC-G's Blake Perrin was medalist runner-up with a 74, Gilbert’s Joey Currans and Sawyer Hansen matched Jones with a 77 to place third and fourth after winning card-backs and Boone’s Laydon Losh also qualified for districts with a 78. 

The 3A district meet at the Waverly Golf Course in Waverly takes place this Friday at 10 a.m. 

Final team scores (18 holes): 1. Gilbert 301, 2. DC-G 322, 3. Webster City 332, 4. Nevada 342, 5. Boone 352, 6. Ballard 356, 7. Iowa Falls-Alden 367, 8. North Polk (370). 

Nevada (342) — Caden Jones 39-38-77, Kyle Kingsbury 39-45-84, William Carsrud 42-46-88, Karter Beving 44-49-93, Christan Hawbaker 50-46-96, Will Nady 48-50-98. 