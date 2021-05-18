Cub girls place third at Gilbert Invite: Sporrer wins medalist at South Tama meet

Joe Randleman
Nevada Journal
Ashlynn Sporrer

The Nevada girls’ golf team took third at the Gilbert Invitational May 12 at the Ames Golf and Country Club. 

Nevada shot a 203 over nine holes to come in behind Gilbert (176) and Roland-Story (180). The Cub girls were led by Ashlynn Sporrer, who placed fourth behind Roland-Story's Kate Rahfeldt and Gilbert’s Eden Bruner and Eden Lohrbach with a strong round of 43. 

The Cubs’ Grace Cahill tied Roland-Story's Makenna Carlson for eighth place individually with a 49. Bridgett Cahill carded a 55 and Bianca Sponseller a 56 as the other counted Cub scores and Olivia Axmear shot a 61 and Katelyn Kingsbury a 64 for Nevada. 

Rahfeldt won medalist with a 38. Bruner and Lohrbach each shot a 39, with Bruner winning a card-back to earn medalist-runner-up. 

Nevada also golf at the South Tama Invitational Monday at the Toldeo Country Club in Tama. The Cubs shot a 194 over nine holes. 

Sporrer was medalist at the meet with a score of 40. Grace Cahill shot a 49, Bridget Cahill a 50 and Bianca Sponseller a 55. 

Hannah Fritz added a 58 for the Cubs. 

Final Gilbert Invitational team scores (9 holes): 1. Gilbert 176, 2. Roland-Story 180, 3. Nevada 203, 4. Woodward-Granger 214, 5. South Hamilton 223, 6. Saydel 256. 

Nevada (203) — Ashlynn Sporrer 43, Grace Cahill 49, Bridgett Cahill 55, Bianca Sponseller 56, Olivia Axmear 61, Katelyn Kingsbury 64. 