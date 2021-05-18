Cub girls place third at Gilbert Invite: Sporrer wins medalist at South Tama meet

The Nevada girls’ golf team took third at the Gilbert Invitational May 12 at the Ames Golf and Country Club.

Nevada shot a 203 over nine holes to come in behind Gilbert (176) and Roland-Story (180). The Cub girls were led by Ashlynn Sporrer, who placed fourth behind Roland-Story's Kate Rahfeldt and Gilbert’s Eden Bruner and Eden Lohrbach with a strong round of 43.

The Cubs’ Grace Cahill tied Roland-Story's Makenna Carlson for eighth place individually with a 49. Bridgett Cahill carded a 55 and Bianca Sponseller a 56 as the other counted Cub scores and Olivia Axmear shot a 61 and Katelyn Kingsbury a 64 for Nevada.

Rahfeldt won medalist with a 38. Bruner and Lohrbach each shot a 39, with Bruner winning a card-back to earn medalist-runner-up.

Nevada also golf at the South Tama Invitational Monday at the Toldeo Country Club in Tama. The Cubs shot a 194 over nine holes.

Sporrer was medalist at the meet with a score of 40. Grace Cahill shot a 49, Bridget Cahill a 50 and Bianca Sponseller a 55.

Hannah Fritz added a 58 for the Cubs.

Final Gilbert Invitational team scores (9 holes): 1. Gilbert 176, 2. Roland-Story 180, 3. Nevada 203, 4. Woodward-Granger 214, 5. South Hamilton 223, 6. Saydel 256.

Nevada (203) — Ashlynn Sporrer 43, Grace Cahill 49, Bridgett Cahill 55, Bianca Sponseller 56, Olivia Axmear 61, Katelyn Kingsbury 64.