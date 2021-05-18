Nevada girls fall to Grinnell in regional first round

The Nevada girls’ tennis team came up short against Grinnell in the 1A regional first round at Grinnell Saturday.

The Cubs fell by a score of 5-0. The meet was concluded once Grinnell achieved its fifth victory.

Ellie Gray and Emma DePenning both put up a good fight in losing efforts during the No. 1 and No. 3 singles matches for Nevada.

After a 6-1 loss in the opening set to Grinnell’s Lauren Bolte Gray had a tremendous second set before losing 7-6 with a 7-5 loss in the tiebreaker. DePenning lost a 7-5 battle in the first set against Grinnell’s Daysi Harris, dropping a 10-5 tiebreaker and then losing the second set by a 10-5 score.

Nevada also placed fourth at the Grinnell Invitational on Monday with 63 games won. Ballard won 131 games to place first, Grinnell 103 and Albia 99.

Gray and Madison McGaffin placed second in No. 1 doubles play and Josie Kelly and Cecilia Moyer were second in No. 4 doubles play for the Cubs.

The Nevada varsity also played the Ballard JV at home on May 11. The meet did not officially count toward the Cubs’ record.

Gray, McGaffin, August Martinez and Katelyn Khounsourath were all victorious in singles play against Ballard. Gray and McGaffin, Emma DePenning and Paige Handsaker, Martinez and Khounsourath, Kelly and JayLyn Schakel and Sydney Wierson and Chloe Peterson all picked up a win in doubles competition for the Cubs.