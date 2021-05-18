Nevada boys top Grinnell and Greene County: Cubs fall at Newton

The Nevada boys’ soccer team defeated Grinnell and Greene County at home and came up short at Newton last week.

The Cubs, ranked eighth in Class 2A, fell to Newton by a 1-0 score Friday in Newton. The loss put them at 12-5 on the season.

Newton scored the game’s only goal in the second half. The Cardinals had a 19-8 advantage in shots during the game.

Nevada handed Grinnell a 6-0 defeat at the SCORE Athletic Complex in Nevada May 13. The Cubs led 3-0 at the half and coasted to victory.

Drew Robinson had two goals and one assist and Jose Buenrrostro one goal and two assists for Nevada in the victory. Kent Sponseller, Kaden Webber and Aidan Freeman each added one goal and Luis Lopez and Edgar Cabrera handed out one assist apiece.

Owen Freeman made five saves at keeper against Grinnell.

The Cubs defeated Greene County by a 5-0 score at Cub Stadium in Nevada May 11. Nevada led three 3-0 at the half to put the game away early, finishing a 26-6 advantage in shots for the game.

Robinson pulled off a hat-trick with three goals and Buenrrostro found the net twice for Nevada. Kent Sponseller handed out two assists and Lopez, Cabrera and Sam Betting each dished out one.

Freeman chipped in one save at keeper against Greene County.