Cub girls win Nevada Invitational: Nevada runs win streak to six games

The Nevada girls’ soccer team ran its win streak to six games by winning Saturday’s Nevada Invitational and crushing Greene County by a 10-0 score May 11.

The Cub girls, ranked sixth in Class 1A, won a 1-0 battle with Winterset and handed Grinnell a 3-0 setback at the Nevada Invitational to improve to 9-5 on the season.

Mayzi Weig was the only player to find the net against Winterset, scoring an unassisted goal in the first half. The Cubs prevailed despite only having four shots and giving up seven.

Nevada keeper Addi Vorm had five saves against the Huskies.

In the win over Grinnell the Cubs led 2-0 at the half and coasted to victory. Weig put two goals on the board and Tessa Borwick added one.

Vorm only needed to make three saves to preserve the shutout against Grinnell.

On May 11 Nevada put Greene County away by halftime, scoring all 10 of its goals in the first half to end the game early on account of the 10-goal mercy rule.

Borwick recorded a hat-trick and dished out one assist, Alexandria Arnaud tallied one goal and one assist and Savannah Skaggs handed out two assists against Greene County. Weig, Tori Meinecke, Kayla Dunson, Lynze Geerdes, Hannah Thomsen and Graci Schiller each scored one goal for the Cubs against the Rams.