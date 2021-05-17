Cub teams combine to send nine events to state meet: Tschantz qualifies in 1A boys’ 400 for C-N

The Nevada boys automatically qualified for state in five events and the Nevada girls pushed four through at the Class 3A state qualifying meet in Nevada Thursday.

Caeden DaSilva won both the 100 and 200-meter dash events and anchored the Cub boys to victories in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.

DaSilva completed the 100 in 11.39 seconds to edge the 11.43 run by North Polk’s J.D. Ellefson for first. DaSilva ran the 200 in 22.44 to top Ellefson’s time of 22.78 for the gold.

The 3A boys’ 200 field is tight at the top. A-D-M's Brevin Doll leads going into state at 22.41, DaSilva is second and Benton Community’s Jacob Brecht right behind him with a time of 22.45. DaSilva ranks 13th among 100 qualifiers in 3A.

Billy Gibbons, Caleb Kooiker and Jacob Joe ran the first three legs for the Nevada boys in both the 4x100 and 4x200.

The Cub 4x100 team clocked in at 44.05 to just edge out North Polk’s 44.06 for first at the qualifying meet. In the 4x200 Nevada ran a 1:31.22 to beat Webster City’s 1:31.99 for the victory.

The 4x100 team is ranked sixth among 3A qualifiers. Carlisle and Dallas Center-Grimes lead the field with respective times of 42.80 and 42.83.

The Cub 4x200 team ranks fifth. Carlisle and DC-G again lead with respective times of 1:29.75 and 1:30.21.

“The goal is to win,” DaSilva said. “I expect us to be very competitive.”

Joe also qualified for state individually in the boys’ long jump. His best jump of 21 feet, 5.75 inches beat North Polk’s Jack Noble by over 14 inches for first place.

Joe’s distance ranks second among all 3A qualifiers behind the 22-5 by Charles City’s Ian Collins.

“As a team I feel like we are definitely aiming to shock some people in our relays, but I’m personally looking forward to the long jump,” Joe said. “I feel like it will be a really good, competitive meet.”

The Nevada girls advanced in the distance medley, 4x200 and 4x800 relays and Eleanor Rude qualified in the long jump.

“I was really proud of the girls and their accomplishments over the season,” Nevada head girls’ coach Ted Johnson said. “We really have a strong team and peaked at the right time. While we were expecting maybe to get a few more events down to the blue oval we are excited for the girls that qualified. Myself, along with my assistant coach Shawn Crain who does a great job with those distance girls, are very proud of all the hard work those girls put into this season. ”

The Nevada girls won the 4x800. Tori Meinecke, Isabelle Nelson, Allison Kruzich and Rude teamed to run a 10:24.05 and beat Gilbert 15.91 seconds for first.

The Cub girls’ 4x800 team ranks 20th in 3A heading into state.

Nevada distance medley team of Lily Goos, Shelbi Hazlitt, Hannah Thomsen and Meinecke took second in 4:30.09. North Polk won in 4:20.76.

Nevada ranks 24th among 3A qualifiers in the event.

Freshmen Kylie Taylor, Emma Strottman and Madalyn Gibson were joined by Kruzich in running a 1:49.53 in the 4x200. North Polk took first in 1:47.92.

The Cub girls rank 20th in the 4x200 heading into state.

Rude placed second in the long jump at the qualifying meet with a jump of 15-11.25. She came in just behind the winning jump of 16 feet even by Gilbert’s Erin Bathie.

Rude enters state ranked 24th in the event.

“I'm excited for Senior Hannah Thomsen to get down to the blue oval one more time and finish her year on a high note and so proud of the hard work senior Eleanor Rude has put in over the years to finally get her shot down at the blue oval in the long jump and 4x800,” Johnson said. “It will be the first time for junior Shelbi Hazlitt, sophomore Lily Goos and sophomore Allison Kruzich down at state and I'm excited about what they will do next year. We had a big group of talented freshmen come in this year and some including Emma Strottman, Kylie Taylor and Mady Gibson, who will get their first shot down at state and I'm sure it won't be their last.”

Colo-NESCO advanced one athlete to the state meet.

Andrew Tschantz made it for the Royals in the boys’ open 400 with a runner-up time of 52.93 seconds at the 1A qualifying meet in Madrid. Collins-Maxwell's A.J. Smith won in 52.40.

“He has really grown as a runner this year,” Colo-NESCO head boys’ coach Tony Stalzer said. “It’s pretty exciting he is running at state.”

Tschantz ranks 20th among 1A qualifiers in the event.

The 2021 state co-ed track and field meet takes place this Thursday through Saturday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.

The 3A competition on Thursday and Friday begins at 9 a.m. and 1A starts with field events at 3 p.m. All classes begin at 9 a.m. Saturday.