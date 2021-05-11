Cub girls get one win at home tennis tournament

NEVADA – The Nevada girls’ tennis team picked up one win in a home round-robin tournament Monday at the SCORE Athletic Complex.

The Cub doubles team of Madison McGaffin and Ellie Gray defeated North Polk’s Braedynn Baston and Reece Muhlena, winning the first set by a 6-1 score, suffering a 6-2 loss then taking the super tiebreaker by a 10-8 margin.

McGaffin and Gray lost to Sophie Dierking and Bria Schwind of Boone in their other match, winning 6-4 then losing 6-1 and 10-5.

The Cub doubles team of JaLyn Schakel and Emma DePenning suffered 7-5 and 6-2 losses to North Polk’s Grace VandeKrol and Faith Sardion and 6-1 and 6-0 setbacks to Boone’s Gracie Gustafson and Ella Patterson.

In singles play August Martinez fell to Asima Pandzic of North Polk in three sets, winning the first by a 6-1 score then suffering 6-0 and 10-4 loses. She also suffered 6-1 and 6-0 losses to Boone’s Kinsie Zinnel.

Katelyn Khounsourath came up short against North Polk’s Grace Ethofer and Boone’s Morgan Kathman in singles play. Khounsourath suffered a pair of 6-1 losses to Ethofer and two 6-0 defeats at the hands of Kathman.

The Nevada girls also hosted Indianola on senior night May 4. The Cubs were blanked by an 11-0 score.