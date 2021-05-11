Cub girls place second at HOIC meet: Sporrer finishes third individually

Nevada came in second at the Heart of Iowa Conference girls’ golf meet May 5 at the Lincoln Valley Golf Course in State Center.

Nevada head coach Michael Lawler said his team wasn’t in top form, but still performed at a high level. The Cubs shot a 405 to beat South Hamilton by five strokes for second behind Roland-Story's dominant winning score of 369.

“I'm happy to see us gaining consistency and still improving as a whole team,” Lawler said. “We did not have our best day, but we are happy with a second-place finish, especially when Roland-Story put up such a good score.”

Nevada senior Ashlynn Sporrer came in third individually behind Roland-Story's Kate Rahfeldt and Makenna Carlson with a 94. Rahfeldt shot an 84 and Carlson an 88.

Sporrer wasn’t satisfied, but she will take a top-three finish.

“It was a little rough, but we’re all right,” Sporrer said. “In the beginning I was doing really putting and chipping, but it kind of went downhill toward the end. I think I could have done a little bit better, but it’s all right.”

Sporrer is just happy to be out golfing again after the COVID-19 pandemic took away her junior year.

“I miss this,” Sporrer said. “I just like being out here with my friends playing.”

Sporrer had two nine-hole rounds of 47. She shot par on five holes.

Bianca Sponseller had Nevada’s second-best score. Sponseller shot a 102 with rounds of 50 and 52 to finish ninth overall.

“She’s been doing really this year,” Sporrer said. “She’s improved so much over the past couple years.”

The Cahill sisters occupied the final two scoring spots for Nevada. Bridget shot a 104 with rounds of 53 and 51 and Grace carded a 52 on the front and 53 on the back to finish with a 105.

Hannah Fritz added a 110 and Grace Heiden a 124 for the Cubs.

Final team scores (18) holes: 1. Roland-Story 369, 2. Nevada 405, 3. South Hamilton 410, 4. West Marshall 411, 5. Saydel 469, 6. Greene County 486, 7. PCM 527.

Nevada (405) — Ashlynn Sporrer 47-47-94, Grace Cahill 52-53-105, Bridget Cahill 53-51-104, Bianca Sponseller 50-52-102, Hannah Fritz 52-58-110, Grace Heiden 59-65-124.