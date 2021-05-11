Cub boys go 1-2 at Nevada Invite: Nevada girls blank Clear Lake

The Nevada boys’ soccer team went 1-2 at the Nevada Invitational Saturday at Cub Stadium in Nevada.

The Cubs, ranked fourth in Class 2A, defeated Perry by a 4-0 score. They also dropped a 4-3 battle to an Iowa City Regina team rated second in 1A and suffered a 4-0 setback at the hands of Des Moines Hoover in falling to 10-4 on the season.

Nevada led Perry 3-0 at the half and coasted to victory. Drew Robinson had two goals, Kent Sponseller one goal and assist apiece, Kaden Weber one goal and Jose Buenrrostro one assist for the Cubs in the win.

In the loss to Regina the Cubs fell behind 3-1 at the half and couldn’t recover. Buenrrostro came up with one goal and assist apiece and Sam Betting and Aidan Freeman each scored one goal.

Nevada keeper Owen Freeman had eight saves against Regina and three versus Hoover. Nevada tallied two shots on goal in the loss to Hoover — one apiece from Robinson and Edgar Cabrera.

The Cub boys also blanked Iowa Falls-Alden, 7-0, at home May 6 and suffered a 2-0 loss at Humboldt May 4.

Nevada led IFA 4-0 at the half and cruised the rest of the way. Buenrrostro picked up a hat-trick with three goals, Sponseller delivered one goal and assist apiece, Robinson, Weber and Carols Buenrrostro each scored once, Cabrera dished out three assists and Betting and Jacob Stufflebeam each handed out one assist.

Freeman made four saves against IFA.

In the loss to Humboldt the Cubs gave up both Wildcat goals in the second half. Freeman made eight saves and Nevada had six shots on goal, including two from Robinson.

The Nevada girls blanked Clear Lake by a 4-0 score May 5 in Nevada to improve to 6-5 on the season. The Cub girls, ranked seventh in 1A, scored all four of their goals in the first half to put the game away early.

Tori Meinecke delivered a hat-trick with three goals and Alexandria Arnaud picked up the other Cub score. Erin Coogler, Kayla Dunson and Tessa Borwick each handed out an assist.