Nevada girls place second at HOIC co-ed track meet: Joe wins high jump for Cub boys

MONROE — The Nevada girls turned in a strong runner-up performance and the Cub boys placed fifth and had a near-record effort in the long jump at the Heart of Iowa Conference co-ed track meet May 6.

The Cub girls scored 122 points to come in just eight points behind Roland-Story's winning score of 130. The Nevada girls produced one individual champion and they came in second in nine events.

Tori Meinecke won the 1,500-meter run for the Nevada girls. Meinecke crossed the finish line in 5:33.11 to beat the 5:38.53 by Prairie City-Monroe's Tiffany Koonce for the gold.

Meinecke also helped Nevada win a silver medal in the 4x800 relay. Eleanor Rude, Isabelle Nelson and Allison Kruzich ran the first three legs for the Cubs, who clocked in at 10:28.38 to come in just behind Roland-Story's 10:23.95.

Emma Strottman was runner-up in the open 200 with a time of 28.51. Greene County’s Olivia Shannon won in 27.83.

Strottman joined up with Kylie Taylor, Hannah Thomsen and Sydney Mosinski to take second in the sprint medley with a 1:57.91 showing. South Hamilton won in 1:56.94.

Strottman was also part of silver medal winners in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.

Strottman teamed with Taylor, Madalyn Gibson and Thomsen to take second in the 4x100 with a 52.41 showing. South Hamilton also won that race in 51.79.

In the 4x200 Kruzich joined Strottman, Taylor and Gibson to run a 1:51.58. The Cubs were just a half step behind South Hamilton’s 1:51.27.

Taylor, Shelbi Hazlitt, Lily Goos and Conrad won silver in the girls’ shuttle hurdle relay with a time of 1:14.57. PCM cruised to victory in the event with a time of 1:10.51.

Hazlitt was runner-up individually in the 400 hurdles with a 1:12.86 showing. PCM’s Margo Chipps won in 1:10.82.

Rude and Nelson finished second and third in the open 800 with respective times of 2:38.19 and 2:40.23. Roland-Story's Elizabeth Ihle ran a 2:31.85 to win the event.

Rude added a silver medal in the long jump with a jump of 15-8.5. Greene Count’s Brianna Osterson jumped 15-10.75 to get the win.

Kruzich, Mosinski, Thomsen and Rude won a bronze medal in the distance medley with a time of 4:44.58.

In the boys’ competition Nevada scored 66 points. Roland-Story won with 143 points, Greene County scored 111, South Hamilton 108 and PCM 97.

Jacob Joe provided the big highlight for the Nevada boys by winning the long jump with an outstanding effort 22-2.5. Joe beat Greene County’s Bryce Stalder by 7.75 inches for the gold and he just missed his own school record jump of 22-5 set earlier in the season at Saydel.

Elliot Frideres placed second in the open 800 with a time of 2:09.09. South Hamilton’s Freddie Lewis won in 2:04.82.

Luis Lopez won a bronze medal in the 3,200 with an 11:07.20 showing. Greene County’s Logan Woodruf won in 10:49.14 and Roland-Story's Nathan Limas was right behind him in second with a 10:49.33.

The Nevada boys’ 4x200 and 4x800 relays both placed third.

Billy Gibbons, Caleb Kooiker and Theo Skelton joined up with Joe to run a 1:35.52 in the 4x200. Roland-Story won in 1:33.97 and Greene County placed second in 1:34.11.

Frideres, Carter Holland, Rhett Harter and Nich Frideres completed the 4x800 in 8:51.95. South Hamilton won in 8:46.71 and Roland-Story just edged out Nevada for second with a time of 8:51.59.