Royal boys win three events, place fourth at the ISC co-ed track meet

TAMA —The Colo-NESCO boys’ track team turned a strong fourth-place finish at the Iowa Star Conference co-ed track meet May 6 at the Meskwaki High School track.

The Royal boys placed fourth out of 13 teams with 73.5 points. They won three events, placed second twice and picked up one bronze medal.

Kenny Cutler won both the 110-meter high hurdles and 400 low hurdles. He also helped the Royal boys win the 4x400 relay.

Cutler completed the 110 highs in 16.38 seconds to beat out the 16.66 by Janesville’s Jared Hoodjer for first. In the 400 hurdles Cutler ran an impressive 58.69 to easily top the 1:00.07 by Dunkerton’s Gabe Heideman for the gold.

Jacob Reischauer, Nolan Smith and Andrew Tschantz joined Cutler in running a winning time of 3:41.80 in the boys’ 4x400. Collins-Maxwell took second in 3:42.26.

Cutler was also part of Colo-NESOCO's runner-up shuttle hurdle team. Spencer Hansen, Tanner Halverson and Ryan Wonders ran the first three legs as the Royals finished in 1:10.74 to come in behind only Janesville’s 1:06.74.

The Royals added a silver medal in the 4x800. Reischauer and Tschantz were joined by Brandon Roberts and Caleb Roberts in running a 9:16.60 to take second to Baxter’s 9:07.69.

Smith, Brandon Roberts, Reischauer and Tschantz took third in the sprint medley with a time of 1:44.09. Collins-Maxwell easily won the race in 1:40.72 and Tripoli was second in 1:43.37.

Tanner Ingle placed fourth in the discus with a throw of 109 feet, 10 inches and fifth in the high jump with a jump of 5-6 to lead the Royal boys in field events.

Tschantz finished fifth in the open 400 after crossing the finish line in 54.68.

The Colo-NESCO girls placed 13th at the conference meet with six points.

The Royal girls’ 4x800 team of Callie Kohlwes, Gemma Bower, Sarah Brinkman and Emma Wilson finished sixth with a time of 12:11.85. Kohlwes, Sophia Piziali, Wilson and Bower took seventh in the shuttle hurdle after finishing in 1:25.73.

Kohlwes also placed individually in the 400 hurdles. Kohlwes ran a 1:20.75 to place eighth.

Collins-Maxwell edged Baxter 103 to 99 points to win the girls’ team championship. Tripoli won the boys’ team competition by a comfortable margin, scoring 130 points to beat Collins-Maxwell by 42 points for the title.