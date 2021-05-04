Nevada gets first home win in girls’ tennis: Cubs top South Tama, 5-4

NEVADA – The Nevada girls’ tennis program earned its first home victory with a 5-4 triumph over South Tama April 27 at the SCORE Athletic Complex in Nevada.

The Cub girls took four of the six singles matches and the No. 1 doubles match in improving to 2-4 on the season.

“We were two very evenly matched teams and it was really nice to get a win on senior night,” Nevada head coach Jill Gray said. “Although we got off to a rocky start due to COVID-19 last season, the seniors have been committed and dedicated to the building of this program. They have demonstrated a strong work ethic and a positive attitude that has set a standard to which all future teams will be held.”

In singles play Ellie Gray won her third-straight match in the No. 2 spot with an 8-2 triumph over South Tama’s Aubrey Roberts. Emma DePenning scored an 8-6 victory over Jordyn Creameans in the No. 3 match, August Martinez dominated Khloe Chyma in the No. 4 match by an 8-1 score and Paige Handsaker won the No.6 match over Grace Novotny in an 8-6 battle.

Madison McGaffin teamed with Gray to win the No. 1 doubles match for Nevada. The Cub duo pulled off an 8-2 victory over South Hamilton’s team of Roberts and Hope Werener.