Cub girls place third at NP Invite: Nevada boys finish fifth

The Nevada girls came in third and the boys fifth at the North Polk co-ed Invitational track meet Monday in Alleman.

The Nevada girls scored 112 points to come in behind North Polk (140) and Roland-Story (133) in the team standings. The Cub girls won three events and placed second in four.

Kylie Taylor, Madalyn Gibson, Allison Kruzich and Hannah Thomsen won the girls’ 4x100-meter relay in 52.94 seconds. The Cubs just beat out South Hamilton’s 52.97 for first.

The Nevada 4x800 team of Tori Meinecke, Isabelle Nelson, Kruzich and Eleanor Rude took first in 11:03.25. The Cubs just beat out Roland-Story's 11:05.23 for the gold.

The Nevada sprint and distance medley teams both took third. Taylor, Thomson, Emma Strottman and Allsion Kruzich ran the sprint medley in 1:59.39 and Cinamon Hazlitt, Shelbi Hazlitt, Thomsen and Meinecke completed the distance medley in 4:46.81.

The Cub shuttle hurdle team of Taylor, Shelbi Hazlitt, Lily Goos and Taylor Conrad also won a bronze medal 1:15.66.

Individually, Rude won the open 800 in 2:39.52. Rude just nudged past Greene County’s Katrina Heupel, who ran a 2:40.01.

Shelbi Hazlitt took second in the 400 hurdles with a time of 1:15.18. North Polk’s Reagan Demmon won in 1:12.20.

Meinecke was runner-up in the 1,500 with a time of 5:44.57. North Polk’s Liza Schaffer won in 5:01.94.

Gibson placed second in the 200 with a time of 28.92. South Hamilton’s Abby Ervin was first in 28.41.

Addi Vorm was runner-up in the discus with a throw of 95-1. Greene County’s Brooklynn Olson had the winning throw of 103-3.

The Nevada boys scored 80 points. North Polk cruised to the boys’ team title with 178 points and South Hamilton was second with a score of 106.

The Cub boys won the 4x100. Billy Gibbons, Caleb Kooiker, Theo Skelton and Jacob Joe teamed to run a 45.57 and beat Prairie City-Monroe's 46.02 for first.

Joe also took first in the long jump with a peak jump of 21-9.75. Greene County’s Bryce Stalder was second with a jump of 20-8.5.

Gibbons, Skelton, Carter Holland and Kooiker just missed out on a gold medal in the sprint medley. The Cub teams ran a 1:41.75 to come in just behind Roland-Story's 1:41.43.

Elliot Frideres, Nick Frideres, Rowan Steele and Luis Lopez placed second in the 4x800 with a time of 9:11.35. North Polk won in 9:08.45.

Steele jumped 5-8 in the high jump to place second to the 6-0 jump by North Polk’s Jack Noble. Marcus Nelsen completed the 3,200 in 12:06.73 to earn a bronze medal for the Cubs.

The Nevada boys also ran at Dallas Center-Grimes April 29 and Carlisle April 27.

The Cub boys took seventh at the Mustang Invitational with 20 points and 10th at the Wildcat Relays with 19 points.

Elliot Frideres ran the 800 at DC-G in 2:10.04 to win an exciting race over DC-G's Tate McDermott, who clocked in at 2:10.63. Caeden DaSilva was runner-up in the 100 after running an 11.15 to come in behind the 11.10 by North Polk’s Carson Brimner.

At Carlisle DaSilva earned a silver in the 100 with an 11.40 showing. Adel-Desoto-Minburn's Brevin Doll won in 11.37.

Nevada’s 4x200 relay team of Banto Gaye, Kooiker, Gibbons and DaSilva clocked in at 1:33.97 to place fourth.

The Nevada girls ran at Madrid April 27 and Carlisle April 29.

The Cub girls scored 99 points at Madrid to place fourth. Van Meter won with 150 points, Earlham was second with 123 and Madrid third with 118.

Addi Vorm won the discus and the Cub distance medley and shuttle hurdle teams both earned a gold medal at Madrid.

Vorm’s best throw of 94-3 beat out the 91-2 by Kuemper Catholic’s Kenzie Schon for first. Strottman, Gibson, Thomsen and Meinecke ran a 4:47.38 in the distance medley to beat out Van Meter’s runner-up time of 4:51.88 and Taylor, Shelbi Hazlitt, Goos and Conrad finished the shuttle hurdle in 1:14.73 to top Van Meter’s 1:14.86 for first.

The Cub girls’ 4x100 team of Taylor, Gibson, Kruzich and Thomsen placed second in 54.41. Madrid easily won in 50.20.

Meinecke, Bridgett Cahill, Nelson and Rude took third in the 4x800 with a time of 11:07.10. Taylor, Thomsen, Strottman and Kruzich won a bronze medal in the sprint medley with a 2:00.10 showing.

Nelson took third in the 800 with a time of 2:51.94 and the high jump with a jump of 4-4.

The Nevada girls tied for 13th at Carlisle with eight points. Ames won with 109 points and Norwalk was second with 95.

Nevada’s distance medley team of Shelby Hazlitt, Avery Hinson, Kruzich and Rude placed fourth at Carlisle in 4:47.07. Rude finished seventh in the long jump with a jump of 15-3 and Taylor picked up a point in the 100 hurdles with a ninth-place time of 17.61.