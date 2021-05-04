Royal boys place sixth at WM Invite: Cutler wins 400 hurdles

STATE CENTER – The Colo-NESCO boys finished sixth out of 11 teams and the Royal girls produced one fourth and fifth-place finish apiece at the West Marshall co-ed Invitational April 29.

The Colo-NESCO boys scored 57.5 points. Vinton-Shellsburg won the team championship with 116 points and West Marshall was second with 103.5.

Kenny Cutler won the 400-meter hurdles, Andrew Tschantz finished second in the 400-meter dash and the Royal boys won a bronze medal in the 4x800 relay.

Cutler completed the low hurdles in 58.55 seconds to just edge out the 58.94 time by Colfax-Mingo's Justin Myers for first. Tschantz ran a 53.17 in the 400 to beat out the 53.48 by Lynnville-Sully's Conner Maston for second behind the 52.76 by Meskwaki’s Taurice Grant.

Cutler placed fourth in the 400 with a 53.91 showing.

Tschantz joined up with Brandon Roberts, Caleb Roberts and Jacob Reischauer to run a 9:25.85 in the 4x800. BCLUW won in 8:50.65 and East Marshall took second in 9:16.08.

The Colo-NESCO girls scored 11 points to place 12th. Vinton-Shellsburg won the girls’ team title with 129 points and South Hamilton placed second with 117.

Callie Kohlwes had the best finish for the Royal girls. Kohlwes came in fourth in the 400 hurdles with a time of 1:20.12.

Emma Wilson took eighth in the 400 hurdles for Colo-NESCO with a time of 1:24.77.

South Hamilton’s Kenzie Henderson won the girls’ 400 hurdles in 1:18.89, Collins-Maxwell's Gracie Leslie was second in 1:19.29 and Lynnville-Sully's Meleisha Vos third in 1:19.97.

Kohlwes, Sophia Piziali, Wilson and Gemma Bower placed fifth in the girls’ shuttle hurdle relay with a time of 1:23.13. BCLUW won in 1:12.25, Pleasantville was second in 1:18.39, Baxter took third in 1:19.17 and Colfax-Mingo placed fourth in 1:22.97.

Hannah Jamison earned a point for the Royals in the 3,000. Jamison placed eighth in 14:46.95.