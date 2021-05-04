Nevada girls upset No. 6 Pella, 4-3: Borwick pulls off hat-trick

PELLA – The Nevada girls’ soccer team pulled off a big upset April 29 with a 4-3 comeback win over Pella.

The Cubs, ranked 10th in Class 1A, beat the No. 6 team in 2A despite trailing 3-1 at the half. Nevada dominated both sides of the field over the final 40 minutes to turn the tide, outscoring the Little Dutch 3-0 in that stretch to steal the victory and even its season record at 5-5.

Nevada won despite a 12-8 Pella advantage in shots on goal. Tessa Borwick pulled off a hat-trick with three goals, Mayzi Weig scored one goal and Tori Meinecke and Savannah Skaggs each handed out one assists.

Addi Vorm made two saves at keeper to help Nevada preserve the victory. Abby Warner, Ashley Hardman and Erin Nossaman each netted a goal for Pella (6-3).