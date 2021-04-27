Nevada's Joe takes 11th in boys' long jump at Drake: Cubs win four events at Cardinal Invite

Nevada’s Jacob Joe and Caeden DaSilva competed in individual events at the Drake Relays April 22 at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.

Joe placed 11th in the boys’ long jump despite being under the weather. His peak jump was 20 feet, 10.75 inches on his first attempt.

“I woke up not feeling the best, but decided to give it a shot,” Joe said. “I’m still not satisfied with my jumps. But I’ve got some more meets to improve it. This was a good look to see how state will feel.”

Joe’s goal is to break 23 feet by the end of the season.

DaSilva finished 18th in the boys’ 100 prelims. He crossed the finish line in 11.39 seconds.

“I did not place where I wanted place,” DaSilva said. “I had a rough start.”

DaSilva was still glad he got the experience of competing in such a prestigious meet.

“It was definitely a good time,” DaSilva said. “It’s some good momentum for state. For state I’m just looking to improve on my time.”

Nevada also competed in the boys’ 4x100 at Drake.

Nevada’s team of Billy Gibbons, Caleb Kooiker, Theo Skelton and DaSilva took 40th out of 44 teams that finished the prelims. The Cubs ran a 45.07.

On Friday the Nevada boys' team competed at the Cardinal co-ed Invitational in Newton. The Cubs won four events and placed seventh out of 11 teams with 64 points.

DaSilva won the 200 in 22.28. He easily beat the runner-up time of 23.08 by Newton's Nate Maki.

DaSilva also anchored the Cub boys to victories in the sprint medley, 4x200 and 4x100 relays.

Gibbons and Kooiker joined Joe and DaSilva to run a 1:40 flat in the sprint medley. The Cubs just beat out Grinnell's runner-up time of 1:40.03.

The same Cub quartet edged out Grinnell again in the 4x200. The Nevada team clocked in at 1:33.72 to beat the Tigers' 1:33.80 by a nose.

Skelton teamed with Gibbons, Kooiker and DaSilva to win the 4x100 in 45.13. Once again Nevada won a close won with Grinnell, who finished in 45.33.