Cubs place second at Nevada co-ed Triangular golf meet: Boys shoot a 360, girls 384 over 18 holes

NEVADA – The Nevada golf teams took second at the Nevada co-ed Triangular meet Saturday at the Indian Creek Country Club.

The Nevada boys and girls combined to shoot 744 over 18 holes. Van Meter won with a 719 and Ballard finished with a score of 783.

The Nevada girls shot a 384 to take second to Van Meter’s 361. Ballard was third with a 435.

The Cubs’ Ashlynn Sporrer placed third individually among the girls’ golfers at the meet with an 86 after turning in nine-hole rounds of 46 and 40. Grace and Bridget Cahill tied for fifth with identical scores of 99.

“We have seen steady improvement this season and that was the case again on Saturday,” Nevada girls’ coach Michael Lawler said. “Ashlynn did a great job leading and finished strong by tying her personal best of 40 for nine holes. Grace Cahill, Bridget Cahill and Bianca Sponseller had personal best nine-hole and 18-hole scores Saturday. The team score of 384 is really encouraging for us as it is still April and we still have a number of things to improve upon.”

Grace Cahill’s best nine-hole round was 46 and Bridget and Sponseller each peaked with a 49 on Saturday. Sponseller’s overall score was an even 100 to turn in the final counted Cub scored.

Grace Heiden and Katelyn Kingsbury also golfed varsity for the Nevada girls. Heiden carded a 127 and Kingsbury a 134.

Van Meter’s Kylie Carey was the girls’ medalist with an 80. The Bulldogs London Wille was medalist runner-up with an 83.

The Nevada boys finished with a score of 360. The Cubs came in 12 strokes behind Ballard and just two in back of Van Meter.

“I’m really impressed with the team’s development and is excited for the rest of the season,” Nevada head boys’ coach Michael Davidson said. “There is a good mix of players this year, ranging from upperclassmen with experience to freshmen who are learning to play competitively. I’ve started to get to know the players and love their work ethic and passion to get better.”

Caden Jones led the Nevada boys with an 83 after turning rounds of 41 and 42. Kyle Kingsbury shot rounds of 42 and 43 to finish with an 85, William Carsrud delivered a 92 with nine-hole scores of 47 and 45 and Aiden Williams scored a 100 with nine-hole efforts of 51 and 49.

Will Nady shot a 103 and Dylan Fritz a 112 to complete Nevada’s scoring.

Ballard’s Andrew Princehouse and Kade Miller were the boys’ medalist and medalist runner-up with respective scores of 81 and 82.

Final team scores (18 holes): 1. Van Meter 719, 2. Nevada 744, 3. Ballard 783.

Nevada (744): Boys – Caden Jones 41-42-83, Kyle Kingsbury 42-43-85, William Carsrud 47-45-92, Will Nady 51-52-103, Dylan Fritz 59-53-112, Aiden Williamson 49-51-100. Girls – Ashlynn Sporrer 46-40-86, Grace Cahill 46-53-99, Bridget Cahill 49-50-99, Bianca Sponseller 51-49-100, Grace Heiden 65-62-127, Katelyn Kingsbury 65-69-134.