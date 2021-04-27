Cub girls take fourth in four events at Norsemen Relays

The Nevada girls’ track team finished ninth at the Norseman Relays April 22 in Story City.

The Cubs scored 38 points. North Polk dominated the competition with 169 points and Roland-Story was a distant second with 93.5.

Nevada had four fourth-place performances at Story City. Elanor Rude took fourth in both the 400-meter dash and 800 and Addi Vorm was fourth in both the discus and the shot put.

Rude completed the open 400 in one minute, 6.12 seconds. North Polk’s Megan Elliott won in 1:01.59 and Gilbert’s Ava Hawthorne and Jillian Lundvall were second and third with respective times of 1:03.53 and 1:05.28.

In the 800 Rude clocked in at 2:40.70. She came in behind North Polk’s Liza Schaffer (2:23.91), Norwalk’s Torin Lackmann (2:29.14) and South Hardin’s Macy Engelson (2:38.10).

Vorm peaked with a throw of 34 feet, seven inches in the shot put. Roland-Story's Dana Vinson won with a distance of 37-11, Bondurant-Farrar's Katelyn Lappe placed second with a throw of 35-2 and Roland-Story's Macy Friest took third with a toss of 34-11.

Vorm threw 94-11.5 in the discus. Lappe won with a toss of 120-7, Roland-Story's Madison Geise came in second at 107-4 and Nowalk’s Kady Vandemark threw 103-8 to place third.

The 4x100 was Nevada’s best relay of the day. The Cub team of Kylie Taylor, Sydney Mosinski, Cinamon Hazlitt and Shelbi Hazlitt placed fifth in 54.74.