Nevada girls place seventh at Turk Bowman Invite: Sponseller, Sporrer place in top 15 individually

AMES – Nevada defeated Dowling Catholic by one stroke for seventh place out of 11 teams at the Turk Bowman Invitational girls’ golf meet Monday at the Veenker Memorial Golf Course.

Nevada shot a 442 over 18 holes to edge out Dowling’s score of 443. The Cubs also defeated Ottumwa (492), Fort Dodge (519) and Des Moines Roosevelt (534).

The Cub girls had two top-20 individual performances.

Bianca Sponseller took 13th for Nevada with a score of 104. She shot rounds of 55 and 49.

Ashlynn Sporrer carded rounds of 55 and 52 to end up with a 107 for the Cubs. She placed 15th.

The sister tandem of Grace and Bridget Cahill were the other two golfers to score for Nevada at Veenker. Grace shot a 112 with two rounds of 56 and Bridget a 119 with rounds of 63 and 56.

Grace Heiden added a 137 for Nevada.

Marshalltown won the Turk Bowman team title with a score of 378. Ames placed second with a 399 as the only other team to shoot under 400.

Ames senior Megan Riesselman was the meet medalist with an 81. Marshalltown’s Amber Henson was medalist runner-up with an 84.

Final team scores (18 holes): 1. Marshalltown 378, 2. Ames 399, 3. Indianola 421, 4. Ankeny 424, 5. Waukee 426, 6. Mason City 436, 7. Nevada 442, 8. Dowling Catholic 443, 9. Ottumwa 492, 10. Fort Dodge 519, 11. Des Moines Roosevelt 534.

Nevada (442) - Ashlynn Sporrer 55-52-107, Grace Cahill 56-56-112, Bridget Cahill 63-56-119, Bianca Sponseller 55-49-104, Grace Heiden 65-72-137.