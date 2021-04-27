Nevada boys upset No. 2 DC-G: Cub boys also get rivalry win over No. 14 Gilbert

The Nevada boys’ soccer team followed up its first loss of the season with two big victories last Thursday and Friday.

The Cubs, ranked fifth in Class 2A, fell to No. 7 Adel-Desoto-Minburn by a 2-1 score April 20 at Cub Stadium in Nevada. But they bounced back with a big 2-1 rivalry win over No. 14 Gilbert two days later at Gilbert then upset second-ranked Dallas Center-Grimes Friday with an impressive 3-1 victory in Nevada.

The Cub boys got off five shots on goal and allowed seven in the loss to A-D-M. Kent Sponseller scored the lone Nevada goal and Owen Freeman made five saves at keeper for the Cubs.

Josh Pike scored both goals for A-D-M.

In the victory over Gilbert the Cubs received one goal apiece from Edgar Cabrera and Carson Rhodes. Cabrerra also handed out an assist and Freeman made one save.

All of the scoring in the Gilbert game was done in the second half. Gilbert’s goal came curtesy of Owen Kautman.

Nevada led DC-G 2-1 at the half on Friday. The Cub defense stepped up to blank the Mustangs in the second half, allowing the Cubs to pull away and improve to 7-1 on the season.

Sponseller, Luis Lopez and Drew Robinson each scored one goal against DC-G. Aidan Freeman handed out two assists and Cabrera dished out one.

Freeman made five saves against the Mustangs.