Royal girls, boys both win six medals at South Hardin co-ed Relays

ELDORA – The Colo-NESCO girls’ track team came in fourth out of five teams and the boys took fifth out of seven schools at the South Hardin co-ed Relays Friday.

The Royal girls cored 104 points. Iowa Falls-Alden dominated the girls’ competition with 210 points.

The Colo-NESCO boys ended up with 84 points. Denver edged South Hardin, 154 to 153, to win the boys’ team championship.

In the girls’ competition Colo-NESCO won one event, placed second in another and claimed four bronze medals.

Sydney Ingle won the girls’ discus for the Royals with a throw of 70 feet, eight inches. Ingle beat the 66-10 throw by AGWSR’s Kylie Willems for first.

Katie Spalding, Sophia Piziali, Emma Wilson and Callie Kohlwes teamed up to take second in the shuttle hurdle with a time of one minute, 28.07 seconds. Iowa Falls-Alden won the race in 1:23.27.

Piziali and Kohlwes each added an individual bronze medal for the Royal girls.

Piziali took third in the long jump with a jump of 12-10.25. South Hardin’s Liberty Tupper won with a jump of 13-9.25 and IFA’s Hailey Bridgewater jumped 13-3.25 to place second.

Kohlwes came in third in the 400 hurdles with a time of 1:23.30. IFA’s Katelyn Pfaltzgraff won in 1:12.95 and South Hardin’s Liberty Tupper took second in 1:18.86.

Colo-NESCO's Hannah Jamison placed third in the 3,000 with a time of 14:13.48. South Hardin’s Ellie Meyer won in 11:10.76 and AGWSR’s Elizabeth Kielty took second in 14:03.67.

Kohlwes and Wilson joined up with Gemma Bower and Sarah Brinkman to place third in the 4x800 with a time of 12:15.80. AGWSR won in 10:48.71 and IFA took second in 11:24.45.

In the boys’ competition Colo-NESCO picked up two silver and four bronze medals.

Kenny Cutler, Nolan Smith, Jacob Reischauer and Andrew Tschantz placed second in the boys’ 4x400 with a time of 3:44.41. IFA won in 3:43.03.

Cutler took second individually in the 110 high hurdles with a time of 17.06. IFA’s Jaden Damiano won in 16.26.

Cutler, Ryan Wonders, Tanner Halverson and Spencer Hansen placed third in the boys’ shuttle hurdle with a time of 1:09.71. Denver placed first in 1:07.69 and South Hardin second in 1:07.71.

Smith, Brandon Roberts, Parker Ryan and Caleb Roberts finished the sprint medley in 1:44.41 to trail only IFA’s 1:40.09 and Denver’s 1:43.59. Wonders, Caleb Roberts, Tschantz and Jacob Reischauer won bronze in the 4x800 after finishing in 9:32.35 to come in behind IFA’s 9:21.30 and South Hardin’s 9:23.71.

Alex Rouse placed third in the 3,200 with an 11:24.94 showing.