Nevada boys’ soccer team remains perfect: Cub girls blank Boone

The Nevada boys’ soccer team rolled to 5-0 with three victories and the Cub girls defeated Boone and fell to North Polk last week.

The Nevada boys, ranked sixth in Class 2A, trounced Prairie City-Monroe (10-0) April 13 in Monroe and Boone (11-1) April 15 at home and earned a tough 2-0 victory at North Polk Friday.

Jose Buenrrostro had four goals, Drew Robinson two and Luis Lopez, Edgar Cabrerra, Carlos Buenrrostro and Carson Rhodes one apiece against PCM. Buenrrostro also handed out four assists, Aidan Freeman dished out two and Robinson, Lopez, Cabrerra, Kaden Weber and Dylan Bremer had a hand in one apiece.

Owen Freeman made one save at keeper against the Mustangs.

Robinson, Kent Sponseller and Jose Buenrrostro each picked up a hat-trick against Boone with three goals apiece. Buenrrostro also handed out four more assists and Robinson dished out two.

Rhodes chipped in two goals against Boone. Freeman finished with four assists, Sam Betting two and Lopez one. Freeman again made one save at keeper.

In the victory over North Polk the Cub boys had five shots on goal to the Comets’ four and finished with one penalty kick.

Jose Buenrrostro and Sponseller each scored one goal and Robinson handed out an assist for Nevada. Freeman made two saves at keeper.

The Nevada girls blanked Boone by a 5-0 score April 15 at Boone. The Cubs got off 18 shots on goal and only allowed one in the decisive shutout victory.

Tessa Borwick had two goals and one assist and Mayzi Weig one goal and two assists for the Cub girls against Boone. Kayla Dunson and Alexandria Arnaud each scored one goal for the Cubs.

The Cub girls were dealt a 3-1 loss to North Polk at the SCORE Athletic Complex in Nevada Friday. Nevada fell behind 1-0 at the half and couldn’t make up ground over the final 40 minutes in falling to 3-2 on the season.