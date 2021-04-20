Nevada’s Joe sets new school record in boys’ long jump: Cub girls win two relays at East Marshall

The Nevada boys saw an individual school record broke at Eagle Invitational at Saydel High School and the Cub girls won both medley relays at the East Marshall Invitational in Le Grand April 15.

Jacob Joe set the new Nevada boys’ record in the long jump. He won the meet with an impressive jump of 22 feet, five inches to easily beat the 21-1.5 jump by Roland-Story's Will Bunn for first.

The Nevada boys tied Prairie City-Monroe for eighth out of 16 teams at Saydel with 39 points. North Polk dominated the team competition with 149 points.

The Nevada boys also placed second in both the 4 X 100 and 4 X 200-meter relays.

Billy Gibbons, Caleb Kooiker, Theo Skelton and Caeden DaSilva ran the 4 X 100 in 44.88 seconds to trail only Roland-Story's 44.69. Cater Holland joined Kooiker, Gibbons and DaSilva in running a 1:33.74 in the 4 X 200 to come in just behind Roland-Story's 1:33.31.

The Nevada girls placed fourth out of 12 teams at East Marshall with 77 points. Bondurant-Farrar won with 124 points, Oskaloosa was a close second with 121 and Union took third with 81.

The Cub girls’ sprint medley team of Kylie Taylor, Hannah Thomsen, Syndey Mosinski and Allison Kruzich ran a 1:59.22 to beat Union’s time of two minutes flat for first. Kruzich, Mosinski and Thomsen were joined by Tori Meinecke in running a 4:41.43 in the distance medley to easily top Newton’s second-place time of 4:53.69.

Meinecke, Lily Goos, Bridget Cahill and Eleanor Rude placed second in the 4 X 800 with an 11:17.17 showing. South Tama took first in 11:13.47. Avery Hinson and Briar Crain joined Goos and Rude in running a 4:48.09 in the 4 X 400 to take third behind Bondurant-Farrar's 4:38.29 and Oskaloosa’s 4:44.53.

Meinecke placed second in the 1,500 with a time of 5:34.75. Union’s Ellie Rathe placed first in 5:21.11.

Rude was runner-up in the 800 with a 2:35.01 showing. Newton’s Alyssa Shannon ran a 2:32.48 to bring home the gold in the event.

Both Nevada teams ran at Norwalk on April 12.

The Cub boys scored 72 points to take fourth behind Norwalk (190.5), Dallas Center-Grimes (171) and Winterset (90.5). The Nevada girls scored 58 points to finish sixth, with DC-G edging Norwalk, 154 to 153, for the girls’ team title.

Joe was runner-up in the boys’ long jump with a jump of 20-2 and Myleek Wilkerson took second in the high jump with a 5-8 effort. The Nevada boys finished the 4 X 200 in 1:34.19 and the distance medley in 4 :01.10 to take second in both events and the Cubs took third in the 4 X 800 with a 9:05.63 showing.

The Nevada girls took second in both the sprint and distance medley relays at Norwalk with respective times of 2:01.32 and 4:43.98.