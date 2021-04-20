Cub girls take second at Gilbert triangular: Sporrer places third individually

AMES – The Nevada girls’ golf team took second at a triangular meet with Gilbert and North Polk Friday at the Ames Golf and Country Club.

Nevada shot a 198 over nine holes as a team. Gilbert won with a 170 and North Polk finished with a 220.

Ashlynn Sporrer led Nevada with a round of 40. She placed third individually, losing a card-back to medalist runner-up Macy Underwood of Gilbert, who also shot a 40.

Bridget Cahill had Nevada’s second-best score with a 50. Grace Cahill shot a 53 and Bianca Sponseller a 55 to complete the Cub scoring.

Katelyn Kingsbury and Grace Heiden also played for Nevada. Kingsbury finished with a 65 and Heiden a 66.

Gilbert’s Eden Lohrbach was the meet medalist with a 38.

Final girls’ team scores (nine holes): 1. Gilbert 170, 2. Nevada 198, 3. North Polk 220.

