Cubs fall to Lynx in girls’ tennis

WESTER CITY - The Nevada girls’ tennis team suffered a 7-2 loss at the hands of Webster City Friday.

Nevada picked up one victory apiece in singles and doubles play. The loss put the Cubs at 1-3 on the season.

“This was the first night we played with ad scoring and we had a lot of very close games - several games went to deuce point,” Nevada head coach Jill Gray said. “Our girls are working hard and competing in each and every game. I'm super proud of the effort!”

JayLyn Schakel and Paige Handsaker won a thrilling 7-6 battle over Webster City’s Jordyn Sullivan and McKinzey Koestner in the No. 3 doubles match. The match ended 6-6 and the Cub tandem then prevailed in a tiebreaker by an 8-6 score.

Ellie Gray picked up Nevada’s singles victory. She defeated Webster City’s Mackenzie Burny by an 8-5 score in the No. 2 match.

Handsaker dropped a competitive 9-7 battle to Webster City’s Hannah Houston in the No. 6 singles match. Gray and Madison McGaffin lost a tight 8-6 affair to Webster City’s Kayley Wibholm and Joslin Gourley in the No. 1 doubles match.