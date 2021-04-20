C-N boys win four silver medals at Dave Robinson Relays: Royal girls claim two bronze medals

The Colo-NESCO boys came in fourth place and the Royal girls finished seventh at the Dave Robinson Relays Friday at Cub Stadium in Nevada.

The Colo-NESCO boys won four silver and two bronze medals at the meet. The Royals totaled 81 points to come in behind Collins-Maxwell (148), Lynnville-Sully (143) and Baxter in the final standings of the eight-team competition.

Ryan Wonders, Tanner Halverson, Spencer Hansen and Kenny Cutler took second in the shuttle hurdle relay with a time of one minute, 11.10 seconds. Lynnville-Sully won in 1:09.20.

The Royal distance medley team of Brandon Roberts, Parker Ryan, Nolan Smith and Caleb Roberts also took second with a 4:14.10 showing. Baxter ran a 4:11.40 to take first.

Cutler won an individual silver in the 110 high hurdles. He clocked in at 16.80 to trail only the 16.30 by Lynnville-Sully's Carter Dunsbergen.

Jacob Reischauer was runner-up in the 800 with a 2:22.50. Baxter’s Cody Samson took first in 2:20.70.

The Royal sprint medley team of Cutler, Roberts, Reischauer and Andrew Tschantz finished third in 1:43.00. Lynnville-Sully took first in 1:40.80 and Collins-Maxwell was second in 1:42.80.

Reischauer won a bronze in the 3,200 after crossing the finish line in 11:56.60. Collins-Maxwell's Ethan Haus won in 11:26.70 and Lynnville-Sully's Zach Morningstar took second in 11:40.30.

The Colo-NESCO girls scored 26 points to beat Coon Rapids-Byard by 10 points for seventh. Collins-Maxwell won the girls’ team championship with 136.5 points and Baxter was second with 129.

The Royal girls’ shuttle hurdle team of Katie Spalding, Gemma Bower, Emma Wilson and Callie Kohlwes finished third in 1:23.70. Baxter won the event in 1:18.30 and Colfax-Mingo was second in 1:22.70.

Wilson, Bower, and Kohles were joined by Sarah Brinkman in running a third-place time of 12:14.40 in the 4 X 800. Lynnville-Sully took first in 11:05.90 and Baxter was second in 11:55.50.

Colo-NESCO also competed at the Baxter Co-Ed Invitational April 12. The Royal boys scored 62 points and the girls finished with 23.

Cutler and Tanner Ingle both won a silver medal at Baxter.

Cutler ran a 17.52 in the 110 highs to take second to the 17.10 effort by Colfax-Mingo's Justin Myers. Ingle was runner-up in the discus with a toss of 118 feet, three inches, coming in just behind the 118-11 throw by Collins-Maxwell's Luke Huntrods.

Tschantz won a bronze in the long jump. He jumped 17-3.5 to come in behind the 19-0.5 by South Hardin’s Beau Butler and the 18-1 by West Marshall’s Kinnick Christensen.

Kohlwes placed third in the 400 hurdles for the Royal girls at Baxter after clocking in at 1:22.59. Baxter’s Bree Buswell and Sophie Meyer were first and second with respective times of 1:19.25 and 1:21.39.