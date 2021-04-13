Cubs top Saydel in first-ever girls’ tennis meet: Nevada falls to NP, Grundy Center

ALLEMAN – The Nevada girls’ tennis team suffered a 10-1 loss at the hands of North Polk Monday.

The Cubs’ only victory came in the No. 5 singles match. August Martinez went to 3-0 on the season with a hard-fought 10-8 victory over the Comets’ Grace Vande Krol.

Ellie Gray and Paige Handsaker lost 10-8 battles to North Polk’s Grace Ethofer and Hannah Houston in the Nos. 2 and 6 singles matches respectively.

NEVADA – Nevada dropped its first-ever home girls’ tennis meet against Grundy Center by a 9-2 score April 2 at the SCORE Athletic Complex.

Nevada earned one win apiece in singles and doubles competition.

August Martinez rolled to an 8-3 victory over Grundy Center’s Ella Hommel in the No. 5 singles match for Nevada. Madison McGaffin and Ellie Gray won the No. 1 doubles match over the Spartans’ Whitney Laube and Shaelyn Boudreau by an 8-6 score.

DES MOINES – The Nevada girls’ tennis team had a successful debut April 1 against Saydel.

The Cubs won the first meet in school history, defeating the Eagles by an 8-3 score.

Madison McGaffin, Ellie Gray, JaLyn Schakel and August Martinez all won in singles play for Nevada.

McGaffin defeated Saydel’s Taylor Kouski by a 9-7 score in the No. 1 singles match. Gray won the No. 2 match over Vanessa Garton, 8-0, Schakel took the No. 4 match over the Eagles’ Maddy Miller, 8-5, and Martinez won the No. 5 match over McKayla Wood, 5-2.

In doubles play McGaffin and Gray won the No. 1 match over Kouski and Grace Peck, 8-5. Emma DePenning teamed with Schakel to win the No. 2 match over Garton and Miller, 8-5.

Martinez and Paige Handsaker took down Jaden Tennant and Gwyneth Betrame, 8-1, in the No. 3 match and Katelyn Khounsourath and Josie Kelly won a 9-8 battle over Jenna Boozell and Alyssa Neddermeyer in the No. 4 match.