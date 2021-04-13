Cub girls top Ballard, fall to B-F

The Nevada girls’ soccer team bounced back from its first loss to defeat Ballard on the road Monday by a 3-1 score.

Nevada received goals from Mayzi Weig, Tessa Borwick and Isabelle Nelson in going to 2-1 on the season. Alexandria Arnaud had one assist for the Cubs.

Nevada ended the game with eight shots on goal.

The Cubs suffered a 1-0 shootout loss at Bondurant-Farrar on Friday. Bondurant-Farrar made four penalty kicks to Nevada’s four during the shootout after neither team could score during regulation or the two overtime periods.

Borwick, Kayla Dunson and Aubrey Gibson were the three Cubs to convert penalty kicks in the shootout.