Cub boys top B-F at home, 3-1

NEVADA – The Nevada boys’ soccer team went to 2-0 on the season Friday with a 3-1 victory over Bondurant-Farrar at Cub Stadium.

Nevada received two goals from Drew Robinson and one from Edgar Cabrerra in the victory. Jose Buenrrostro was credited with two assists and Sam Betting and Kent Sponseller each had a hand in one assist apiece.

The Cubs finished the game with nine shots on goal. Sophomore keeper Owen Freeman made eight saves at the back end of a strong Nevada defensive effort.