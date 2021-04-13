Cub boys win five events, girls place second at Nevada Invite

NEVADA – The Nevada track teams both had big days at the Nevada Co-Ed Invitational April at Cub Stadium.

The Cub girls took second out of seven teams with 116 points and the boys came in third with 98. Roland-Story won the girls’ team title with 129 points and Norwalk and Roland-Story were first and second in the boys’ competition with 184 and 112.5 points respectively.

In the girls’ competition Nevada won one event and added six silver and five bronze medals.

Eleanor Rude won the girls’ long jump for Nevada with a jump of 15 feet, 6.5 inches. She beat Carroll’s Shay Sinnard by one inch for the victory.

Addi Vorm was second in the shot put and third in the shot put for the Cubs.

Vorm threw 97-8.5 in the discus to come in behind the 102-10 toss by Roland-Story's Madison Giese. Vorm’s throw of 34-11.5 in the shot trailed Roland-Story's Dana Vinson (37-4.5) and Macy Friest (35-5.5).

On the track Sydney Mosinski took second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 28.81 seconds. Carroll’s Hannah Jorgensen placed first in 27.84.

Kylie Taylor was runner-up in the 100 hurdles with a time of 17.83. North Polk’s Mia Schumann won in 17.28.

Tori Meinecke and Rude went second and third in the 800 with respective times of 2:38.94 and 2:39.60. North Polk’s Liza Schaffer won in 2:26.88.

Emma Strottman placed third in the 100 after crossing the finish line in 14.18. Sinnard won in 13.55 and Forest City’s Ellie Caylor was second in 14.11.

The Nevada girls took second in the sprint medley and 4 X 100 relays.

Hannah Thomsen, Taylor, Mosinski and Allison Kruzich ran the sprint medley in 1:59.68 to trail only North Polk’s 1:56.32. Madalyn Gibson joined up with Thomsen, Taylor and Mosinski to run the 4 X 100 in 53.86 and come in just behind Carroll’s winning time of 53.70.

The Cub shuttle hurdle team of Taylor, Shelbi Hazlitt, JayLyn Schakel and Taylor Conrad took third in 1:20.16. Gibson, Mosinski, Thomsen and Meinecki placed third in the distance medley with a time of 4:40.81.

The Nevada boys won five events.

Caeden DaSilva won the 200 in 23.61, easily beating the 24.46 by Norwalk’s Dillon Ranck for first. Jacob Joe placed first in the long jump with a jump of 20-9.5, beating Roland-Story's Will Bunn by 1.5 inches for first.

DaSilva and Joe teamed with Caleb Kooiker and Billy Gibbons to win the 4 X 200 in 1:33.31, just beating out Roland-Story's 1:33.53 for first. Theo Skelton joined up with Gibbons, Kooiker and DaSilva to win the 4 X 100 in 45.71, edging out Grinnell’s 46.01 for the gold.

Joe, Gibbons, Skelton and Kooiker ran a 1:40.97 in the sprint medley to just beat out Roland-Story's 1:41.04 for first.

DaSilva also placed second in the 100, running an 11.65 to finish behind the 11.33 by Norwalk’s Chase McKinney. The Cub distance medley team of Skelton, Cael Franzen, Elliot Frideres and Luis Lopez clocked in at 4:03.59 to take second to Gilbert’s 3:58.96.

Lopez added a bronze medal in the 3,200 with a time of 11:01.01. Norwalk’s Ethan Franklin won in 10:50.87 and Roland-Story's Nathan Limas ran a 10:53.48 to finish second.

Lopez also joined up with Kooiker, Rhett Harter and Rowan Steele to finish third in the 4 X 400 with a time of 3:50.96. Norwalk won in 3:42.60 and Roland-Story was runner-up in 3:44.62.