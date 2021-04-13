Cub boys place fourth at B-F Invite: Nevada takes second at home triangular

AMES – The Nevada boys’ golf team took fourth out of six schools at the Bondurant-Farrar Invitational Monday.

The Cubs shot a 380 over 18 holes. Gilbert dominated the meet with a score of 311. Prairie City-Monroe was a distant second with a 363 and North Polk took third with a 377.

Kyle Kingsbury turned in rounds of 43 and 42 to lead the Cubs individually with an eighth-place score of 85. Caden Jones shot an 89 with rounds of 45 and 44.

William Carsrud carded a 99 with rounds of 48 and 51 and Will Nady shot a 56 and 51 to finish with a 107 as the final counted Cub score. Dylan Fritz shot a 110 and Aiden Williamson a 117 for Nevada.

Gilbert’s Brock Snyder was the meet medalist with a 71. The Tigers’ Joey Currans came in second with a 79.

Final team scores (18 holes): 1. Gilbert 311, PCM 363, 3. North Polk 377, 4. Nevada 380, 5. Bondurant-Farrar 389, 6. South Hamilton 396.

Nevada (380) - Caden Jones 45-44-89, William Carsrud 48-51-99, Kyle Kingsbury 43-42-85, Will Nady 56-51-107, Dylan Fritz 55-55-110, Aiden Williamson 59-58-117.

NEVADA – Nevada took second at its home triangular golf meet at the Indian Creek Country Club Friday.

The Cubs shot a 171 to trail Gilbert’s score of 148. Nevada beat West Marshall’s third-place score by 10 strokes.

Nevada was led individually by Caden Jones. Jones had the third-best score of the day with a round of 38.

William Carsrud carded a 40 for the second-best Cub score on the day. Kyle Kingsbury finished with a 44 and Will Nady a 49 to complete the scoring for Nevada.

Dylan Fritz and Aiden Williamson were the other Cubs to play varsity at the meet. Fritz shot a 54 and Williamson a 57.

Gilbert’s Brock Snyder was the meet medalist with a 32. The Tigers’ Bryce Malchow shot a 36 to take medalist runner-up honors.

Luke Vawter and Cael Pfantz each carded a 46 to tie for West Marshall’s best individual score at the meet.

Final team scores (nine holes): 1. Gilbert 148, 2. Nevada 171, 3. West Marshall 188.

Nevada (171) - Caden Jones 38, William Carsrud 40, Kyle Kingsbury 44, Will Nady 49, Dylan Fritz 54, Aiden Williamson 57.