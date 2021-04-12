C-N boys take fourth, girls sixth at South Hamilton

The Colo-NESCO boys placed fourth at South Hamilton and sixth at Grundy Center and the Royal girls came in sixth and seventh at the two co-ed track meets held April 8 and 6 respectively.

The Colo-NESCO boys scored 70 points at South Hamilton. The Royals trailed South Hamilton and Madrid (both with 149 points), West Marshall (136) and Ogden (71) in the final standings.

The Royal boys picked up two silver and five bronze medals at South Hamilton.

Ryan Wonders, Tanner Halverson, Spencer Hansen and Kenny Cutler took second in the shuttle hurdle relay with a time of 1:11.11. Madrid won in 1:07.43.

Andrew Tschantz was runner-up in the 400 hurdles with a time of 56.13. South Hamilton’s Eli Hamilton took first in 55.64.

Cutler, Brandon Roberts, Tschantz and Jacob Reischuaer took third in the 4 X 100 with a 47.99 showing. West Marshall won in 47.21 and Madrid placed second in 47.69.

Cutler, Roberts, Reischauer and Tschantz also placed third in the sprint medley with a 1:45.33 effort. South Hamilton won in 1:41.95 and West Marshall placed second in 1:43.34.

Cutler ran a 17.67 in the 100 hurdles to earn a bronze. He finished behind South Hamilton’s Tanner Blue (15.93) and Madrid’s Brady Leonard (16.84).

Tanner Ingle finished in a three-way tie for third in the high jump with a jump of five feet, two inches. Tschantz took third in the long jump with a jump of 17-1.5.

At the Spartan Co-Ed Invitational in Grundy Center the Royals scored 60 points. Grundy Center outclassed the rest of the field with 210 points, beating runner-up Aplington-Parkersburg by 93 points for first.

Colo-NESCO placed second in the 4 X 100 and third in both the shuttle hurdle and sprint medley at Grundy Center.

Roberts, Cutler, Tschantz and Reischauer finished the 4 X 100 in 47.35. Grundy Center won in 47.02.

Wonders, Halverson, Hansen and Cutler ran the shuttle hurdle in 1:12.51. Grundy Center placed first in 1:08.13 and Aplington-Parkersburg second in 1:08.82.

In the sprint medley Nolan Smith joined up with Cutler, Reischauer and Tschantz to run a 1:45.83. Grundy Center won in 1:36.66 and Collins-Maxwell took second in 1:44.44.

Tanner Ingle came in third in the long jump with a jump of 118-4. Aplington-Parkersburg's Joe Johnson jumped 122-10 to win the event and Collins-Maxwell's Luke Huntrods took second with a 118-9 effort.

Cutler added a bronze medal in the 110 high hurdles after crossing the finish line in 17.55. Grundy Center’s Nick Ascher won in 15.94 and Aplington-Parkersburg's Jayden Mackie came in second at 17.12.

In the girls’ competition Colo-NESCO scored 37 points at Grundy Center and 21 at South Hamilton. Aplington-Parkersburg and Grundy Center went first and second in the girls’ team standings at Grundy Center with 154 and 144 points and West Marshall won the girls’ title at South Hamilton with 145 points.

Kallie Kohlwes picked up a bronze medal for Colo-NESCO at Grundy Center after placing third in the 400 hurdles with a time of 1:21.99. AGWSR's Katelyn Pfaltzgraph won in 1:14.38 and Grundy Center’s Avery Dirks was second in 1:18.08.

Katie Spalding, Gemma Bower and Emma Wilson joined Kohlwes in placing fourth in the shuttle hurdle with a time of 1:25.42 and Bower, Kohlwes and Wilson teamed with Hannah Jamison to take fifth in the 4 X 800 with a 12:20.91 showing.

At South Hamilton Kohlwes won the 400 hurdles in 1:22.13. She beat Madrid’s Skyler Havlik’s effort of 1:24.35 for first.

Spalding, Bower, Wilson and Kohlwes also placed fourth in the shuttle hurdle at South Hamilton with a time of 1:28.40.