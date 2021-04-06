Nevada boys win Cub Relays, place fourth at Winterset

The Nevada boys’ track team took home the Class B title at the Cub Relays on March 30 at Nevada and placed fourth at the Husky Invitational in Winterset Friday.

The Cubs defended their home turf at the Cub Relays by winning four events, placing second four times and also picking up four bronze medals. As a team they scored 384 points to top South Hardin’s 359.5 for first.

Caeden DaSilva won the 100, 200 and 400-meter dash events individually for Nevada at the Cub Relays.

DaSilva won the 100 in 11.21 seconds, the 200 in 22.82 and the 400 in 54.14. He beat out Forest City’s Xavier Holland in the 200 and 400 and South Hardin’s Eliyahu Richmond in the 100.

DaSilva also teamed with Billy Gibbons, Caleb Kooiker and Theo Skelton to win the 4 X 100 in 47.42.

Gibbons, Kooiker and Skelton joined up with Jacob Joe to take second in the sprint medley with a 1:41.85 showing. Iowa Falls-Alden just edged out Nevada for first with a time of 1:41.54.

Carter Holland, Rhett Harter, Rowan Steele and Elliot Frideres won silver in the 4 X 800 with a time of 9:34.35. Forest City won in 9:32.45.

Holland ran a 5:24.21 in the 1,600 to just edge out the 5:24.22 by West Marshall’s Nick Thompson for second. Forest City’s Joey Hovinga won the race in 5:10.29.

Joe placed second in the long jump with a jump of 19 feet, five inches. Holland was first with a jump of 20-4.5.

Kooiker finished third in the 110 high hurdles with a time of 18.88. Luis Lopez ran an 11:31.84 in the 3,200 to place third and Connor Barfels won bronze in the 400 hurdles with a 1:05.01 showing.

Banto Gaye, Austin Neus, Frideres and Perez joined up to take third in the distance medley with a time of 4:22.35.

At the Husky Invitational Nevada scored 58 points. North Polk dominated the event with 175 points.

DaSilva won the 100 in 11.65 and 200 in 23.03 and place third in the 400 at Winterset with a time of 53.99. Joe gave Nevada a win in the long jump with a jump of 21-6.

Gibbons, Kooiker, Skelton and DaSilva won the 4 X 100 in 44.94. Joe, Holland, Gibbons and Kooiker finished third in the 4 X 200 with a 1:36.98 showing.