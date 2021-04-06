Royal boys earn four medals at Cub Relays: Girls place in one event at Conrad

The Colo-NESCO boys earned two silver and bronze medals apiece in Class B at the Cub Relays in Nevada March 30 and the Royal girls opened the season by placing sixth in one event at the Comet Early Bird Invitational March 29 at Conrad.

The Royal boys received a runner-up finish from Kenny Cutler in the 110-meter high hurdles. Cutler also helped Colo-NESCO finish second in the 4 X 100 relay.

Cutler ran a time of 18.53 seconds in the 110 highs to beat the 18.88 by Nevada’s Caleb Kooiker for the silver medal. Iowa Falls-Alden's Jaden Damiano won in 17.46.

In the 4 X 100 Culter led off and Brandon Roberts, Andrew Tschantz and Jacob Reischauer ran the final three legs. The Royals finished in 49.05, trailing only Nevada’s 47.42.

Spencer Hansen, Tanner Halverson and Ryan Wonders joined Cutler in placing third in the shuttle hurdle relay. The Royal team clocked in at 1:15.97, coming in just behind West Marshall’s 1:15.34 and Iowa Falls-Alden's 1:15.62.

Tanner Ingle took third in the discus for Colo-NESCO with a throw of 114 feet, three inches. Iowa Falls-Alden's Dylan Madden won with a throw of 119-10 and South Hardin’s Wyatt Hollingsworth just edged out Ingle for second with a toss of 114-10.

Ingle also placed fourth in the high jump with a jump of 5-4. Tschantz was fourth in the long jump with an 18-9.5 effort.

As a team the Royal boys scored 215.5 points to place seventh in Class B. Nevada won the team title with 384 points.

The 4 X 800 relay is the one event to place for the Colo-NESCO girls at the Comet Earlybird meet. The Royal team of Gemma Bower, Callie Kohlwes, Emma Wilson and Hannah Jamison finished in 13:00.16.

Kohlwes also took seventh in the 400 hurdles with a time of 1:27.10. Maia Lundquist was seventh in the 3,000 after finishing in 14:49.78.