Cub girls win four silver medals at DC-G Early Bird Invite: Nevada also earns four bronze medals

GRIMES – The Nevada girls’ track team earned four silver and bronze medals apiece at the Dallas Center-Grimes Early Bird Invitational March 25.

Addi Vorm, Eleanor Rude, Sydney Mosinski and Shelbi Hazlitt each won an individual silver medal for Nevada.

Vorm took second in the shot put with a throw of 35 feet, 1.5 inches. Creston’s Kelsey Fields won with a toss of 41-2.

Rude won silver in the long jump with a jump of 15-1. DC-G's Bailey Macumber took first with a 16-1 effort.

Mosinski finished the 200-meter dash in 29.49 seconds to trail only the 29.31 run by Norwalk’s Kennedy Robbins.

Hazlitt placed second in the 400 hurdles with a 1:19.74 showing. Norwalk’s Kate Desmond won the race in 1:18.08.

Kindness Cummins tied for third in the high jump for Nevada with a jump of 4-4. The Cubs also won a bronze medal in the sprint medley, 4 X 800 and distance medley relays.

Emma Strottman and Hannah Thomsen joined Hazlitt and Mosinski in the sprint medley. Isabelle Nelson, Lily Goos and Tori Meinecke were joined by Rude in the 4 X 800 and Meinecke also teamed with Strottman, Mosinski and Thomsen in the distance medley.