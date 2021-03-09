Six Cub girls chosen to all-HOIC teams: Hazlitt, Mosinski make first team

The Nevada girls’ basketball team was rewarded for placing second in the Heart of Iowa Conference by having six players selected to the all-HOIC teams by the conference coaches.

Shelbi Hazlitt and Sydney Mosinski made the all-HOIC first team after helping Nevada go 9-3 in the conference to trail only state qualifier Roland-Story (11-0) in the final standings.

Hazlitt averaged 13.3 points and 5.1 rebounds shooting 43 % from the field and 82 % from the line during HOIC games her junior season. Mosinski put up 11.4 points and 7.9 rebounds per night and she shot 56 % from the field.

The other first-team selections were Roland-Story's Madeline Morton and Reagan Barkema, West Marshall’s Katy Reyerson and Lauren Solberg, South Hamilton’s Makena Galetich and Prairie City-Monroe's Lilli Baird.

Bridget Cahill and Maddie Dunham gave Nevada two picks to the second team. Cahill averaged 6.0 points and 1.8 rebounds and Dunham 4.5 points and 4.4 boards during conference play.

Roland-Story junior Reece Johnson and seniors Dani Grady and Jadyn Nelson were also named to the second team along with West Marshall’s Keaton Pfantz, South Hamilton’s Caleigh Hewitt and Greene County's Brianna Habben.

Juniors Alexandria Arnaud and Tessa Borwick were named honorable mention from Nevada.

Arnaud averaged 3.7 points and 3.1 assists. Borwick tallied 3.4 points and 2.3 assists per game.

All-HOIC girls’ basketball teams

First team: Reagan Barkema (Jr.), Roland-Story; Sydney Mosinski (Sr.), Nevada; Shelbi Hazlitt (Jr.), Nevada; Katy Reyerson (So.), West Marshall; Makena Galetich (Fr.), South Hamilton; Lauren Solberg (So.), West Marshall; Lilli Baird (Sr.), PCM.

Second team: Reece Johnson (Jr.), Roland-Story; Keaton Pfantz (So.), West Marshall; Caleigh Hewitt (Jr.), South Hamilton; Breanna Habben (Jr.), Greene County; Bridget Cahill (So.), Nevada; Dani Grady (Sr.), Roland-Story; Maddie Dunham (Jr.), Nevada; Jadyn Nelson (Sr.), Roland-Story.

Honorable mention: Alex Arnaud (Jr.), Nevada; Tessa Borwick (Jr.), Nevada; Emma George (Sr.), PCM; Riley Hjortshoj (Sr.), PCM; Jordyn Ramus (Sr.), Roland-Story; Madison Martindale (Sr.), Roland-Story; Emily Lowe (Sr.), Saydel; Daleaney Shinn (Sr.), Saydel; Emma Lewis (Sr.), South Hamilton; Mackenzy Grady (Jr.), South Hamilton; Delaney Nichols (Sr.), West Marshall; Avery Randall (Sr.), West Marshall.

Final HOIC standings

Roland-Story 11-0

Nevada 9-3

West Marshall 8-3

South Hamilton 4-7

Greene County 3-7

PCM 3-8

Saydel 0-10