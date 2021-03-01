Two Royal boys given all-ISC South Division recognition

The Colo-NESCO boys’ basketball team had two players receive all-Iowa Star Conference South Division recognition by the conference coaches in 2020-2021.

Freshman Lucas Frohwein and senior Tanner Ingle were the two Royals honored after leading the Royals to a 6-6 South Division record. Colo-NESCO only went 3-9 in the conference a year ago.

Frohwein was named to the second team. He was joined by Meskwaki senior Tiernan Wanatee, Baxter’s Rory Heer, GMG’s Jabari Woodbury, North Tama’s Adam Greiner and Collins-Maxwell sophomore Luke Huntrods.

Frohwein averaged 10.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals in conference play. He shot 47.4 % from the field.

Ingle was named honorable mention. He put up 8.5 points and 5.0 rebounds per game and shot 45.2 % of the field.

The all-ISC first team was made up of Meskwaki’s Taurice Grant and Osceola Tyon, Baxter’s Cody Damman, GMG’s Avery Bryant, North Tama’s Gabe Kopriva and Collins-Maxwell senior Mason Markley. Grant was named the South Division Player of the Year after averaging 15.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists in South Division games.

Meskwaki head coach Garrett Bear was named the South Division Coach of the Year after leading the team to an unbeaten 14-0 conference record.

All-ISC South Division teams

First team: Taurice Grant (Sr.), Meskwaki; Osceola Tyon (Jr.), Meskwaki; Cody Damman (So.), Baxter; Avery Bryant (Sr.), GMG; Gabe Kopriva (Jr.), North Tama; Mason Markley (Sr.), Collins-Maxwell.

Second team: Tiernan Wanatee (Sr.), Meskwaki; Rory Heer (Jr.), Baxter; Jabari Woobury (Fr.), GMG; Adam Greiner (Jr.), North Tama; Luke Huntrods (So.), Collins-Maxwell; Lucas Frohwein (Fr.), Colo-NESCO.

Honorable mention: Carson Scroggins (So.), Baxter; Weston Kahler (Jr.), Collins-Maxwell; Tanner Ingle (Sr.), Colo-NESCO; Kooper Gill (Jr.), GMG; Evan Nelson (Sr.), Meskwaki; Devin McKinley (Jr.), North Tama; Donovan Elmore (Jr.), Valley Lutheran.

Player of the Year: Taurice Grant, Meskwaki.

Coach of the Year: Garrett Bear, Meskwaki.

Final ISC South Division Standings

Meskwaki 14-0

Baxter 10-2

North Tama 7-5

Collins-Maxwell 6-6

GMG 4-8

Colo-NESCO 3-9

Valley Lutheran 0-13