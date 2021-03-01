Five Cub boys make all-HOIC first team: Memmer, Dittmer chosen to first team

The Nevada boys’ basketball team had five players receive all-Heart of Iowa Conference recognition by the conference coaches in 2020-2021 after placing second in the conference with a 9-3 record.

Juniors Colin Memmer, Ty Dittmer and James Edwards and seniors Ayden Rhodes and Cooper Bovee were all recognized by the conference coaches.

Memmer and Dittmer were named to the all-HOIC first team. They were joined by Roland-Story's Sam Skaar, Adam McIlrath and Jonovan Wilkinson, South Hamilton’s Carter Hewitt, Prairie City-Monroe's Andrew Mitchell and Greene County’s Bryce Stalder.

Memmer averaged 15.3 points in conference play. He shot 39.7 % from the field, made 43 3-pointers at a 37.4 % clip and 69 % from the line.

Dittmer put up 11.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per HOIC game. He shot 44.7 % from the field and 41.3 % from 3-point range.

Edwards landed on the second team. He was joined by Roland-Story's Luke Patton, Greene County’s Richard Daugherty, PCM’s Carson VandeLune and Durant Van Dyke, West Marshall’s Joey Tollefson, Saydel’s Mason Hicks and South Hamilton’s Kyler Hodnefield.

Edwards averaged 8.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He shot 42.2 % from the field.

Rhodes and Bovee were named honorable mention.

Rhodes averaged 6.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.3 assists. Bovee put up 6.6 points, 2.5 assists and 2.1 steals.

All-HOIC boys’ basketball teams

First team: Sam Skaar (Sr.), Roland-Story; Colin Memmer (Jr.), Nevada; Ty Dittmer (Jr.), Nevada; Jonovan Wilkinson (Fr.), Roland-Story; Adam McIlrath (Sr.), Roland-Story; Carter Hewitt (Sr.), South Hamilton; Andrew Mitchell (Sr.), PCM; Bryce Stalder (Jr.), Greene County.

Second team: Luke Patton (So.), Roland-Story; Richard Daugherty (So.), Greene County; Carson VandeLune (Jr.), PCM; Duran Van Dyke (Jr.), PCM: James Edwards (Jr.), Nevada; Joey Tollefson (Jr.), West Marshall; Mason Hicks (So.), Saydel, Kyler Hodnefield (Sr.), South Hamilton.

Honorable mention: Max Riley (Jr.), Greene County; Zach Goff (Sr.), Greene County; Ayden Rhodes (Sr.), Nevada; Cooper Bovee (Sr.), Nevada; Gatlin Boell (Sr.), PCM; Grant Landgrebe (Sr.), PCM; Nolan Faber (Sr.), Roland-Story; Dhruv Patel (Sr.), Roland-Story; Chris Malone (Sr.), Saydel; Judd Roberts (Jr.), Saydel; Freddie Lewis (Sr.), South Hamilton; Clayton Ubben (Sr.), South Hamilton; Peyton Hart (So.), West Marshall; Parker Reese (Jr.), West Marshall.

Final HOIC standings

Roland-Story 10-1

Nevada 9-3

South Hamilton 8-3

PCM 5-6

Greene County 3-7

West Marshall 3-8

Saydel 0-10