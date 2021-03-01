C-N's Banks, Voelker named all-ISC South Division in girls’ basketball

The Colo-NESCO girls’ basketball team had two players selected to the all-Iowa Star Conference South Division teams in 2020-2021.

Jenna Banks and Izabell Voelker were the two Royals chosen by the conference coaches. They helped a rebuilding Colo-NESCO team finish 6-6 in the conference.

Banks was named to the South Division second team. The rest of the second team was made up of Baxter’s Sophie Meyer and McKenzie Eslinger, Collins-Maxwell's Erica Houge, Meskwaki’s Geanna Bear and GMG’s Emily Vaughn.

Banks averaged 11.1 points, 2.9 assists and 2.8 steals in conference games. She made 14 3-pointers.

Voelker was named honorable mention. She averaged 9.3 points and made 23 3-pointers.

The South Division first team included Baxter’s Elie Tuhn and Lilie Vansice, Collins-Maxwell's Reagan Franzen and Alexis Houge, Meskwaki’s Deandra Navarro and North Tama’s Rylee McLean. Franzen was named the South Division Player of the Year after averaging 20.1 points, 10.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.9 steals to help the Spartans tie Baxter for the conference title with an 11-1 record.

Baxter’s Eric Padget was named South Division Coach of the Year.

All-ISC South Division girls’ basketball teams

First team: Elie Tuhn (Jr.), Baxter; Lilie Vansice (Jr.), Baxter; Reagan Franzen (Sr.), Collins-Maxwell; Alexis Houge (Jr.), Collins-Maxwell; Deandra Navarro (Sr.), Meskwaki; Rylee McLean (Sr.), North Tama.

Second team: Sophie Meyer (Sr.), Baxter; McKenzie Eslinger (Sr.), Baxter; Erica Houge (Fr.), Collins-Maxwell; Jenna Banks (Sr.), Colo-NESCO; Geanna Bear (Jr.), Meskwaki; Emily Vaughn (Sr.), GMG.

Honorable mention: Maddie Pierce (Sr.), Baxter; Brooke Christie (Sr.), Collins-Maxwell; Izabelle Voelker (Jr.), Colo-NESCO; Jenna Yilek (Jr.), GMG; Summer Youngbear (Jr.), Meskwaki; Abby DeBoef (Sr.), North Tama; Taylor Mauser (So.), Valley Lutheran.

Player of the Year: Reagan Franzen, Collins-Maxwell.

Coach of the Year: Eric Padget, Baxter.

Final ISC South Division standings

Collins-Maxwell 11-1

Baxter 11-1

Colo-NESCO 6-6

North Tama 5-7

Meskwaki 5-7

GMG 4-8

Valley Lutheran 0-12