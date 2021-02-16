Royals romp past Crusaders in 1A district play-in game: C-N falls to Waterloo Christian

COLO - The Colo-NESCO boys’ basketball team advanced to the Class 1A district first round after decimating Valley Lutheran, 63-25, in the 1A play-in round Feb. 9.

The Royals earned head coach Brandon Kelley the 200th victory of his career after racing out to 1 16-point lead after the first quarter and building an insurmountable 38-11 cushion at the half.

Colo-NESCO held Valley Lutheran to 23.8 % shooting and posted a 43-29 rebounding advantage. The Royals forced 25 turnovers, only gave up the ball nine times and hit six 3-pointers.

Bradley Thomas had 15 points and six rebounds and Kenny Cutler 14 points, four assists and three steals to lead a balanced Colo-NESCO attack. Ephram Muntz chipped in eight points, three assists and two steals, Parker Ryan four points and eight rebounds and Tanner Ingle five points and four boards.

Iowa Valley finished 0-19. Jayce Johnson led the Crusaders with seven points and rebounds apiece.

Colo-NESCO 63, Valley Lutheran 25

VL 5 6 5 9 – 25

CN 21 17 14 12 – 63

Valley Lutheran (25) - Isaac Natvig 0-5 1-2 1, Adric Schmitz 2-8 1-2 6, Andrew Guthrie 1-4 0-0 2, Westley Determan 2-6 0-0 4, Donovan Elmore 2-6 0-0 5, Aidan Bedard 0-3 0-0 0, Ethan L’Heureux 0-3 0-0 0, Zach Glenn 0-0 0-0 0, Jayce Johnson 3-5 0-0 7, Austin Kimmerle 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 10-42 2-4 25. 3-point field goals (3): Schmitz, Elmore, Johnson. Rebounds (29): Schmitz 8. Assists (3): L’Heureux 3. Steals (1): Guthrie. Blocks (3): Elmore 2.

Colo-NESCO (63) - Kenny Cutler 5-9 1-2 14, Bradley Thomas 5-10 3-3 15, Ephram Muntz 3-9 2-3 8, Tanner Ingle 2-9 1-2 5, Parker Ryan 2-9 0-2 4, Andrew Grover 2-5 0-0 4, Kaleb Gray 0-1 0-0 0, Sam McKinney 0-0 0-0 0, Bradyn Carroll 0-2 0-0 0, Nolan Smith 1-3 0-1 2, Lucas Frohwein 2-4 0-3 4, Nathan Oler 2-3 0-0 4, Drew Banks 0-1 0-0 0, Spencer Hansen 1-1 0-0 3, Andrew Tschantz 0-1 0-1 0, Hayden Backous 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 25-68 7-15 63. 3-point field goals (6): Cutler 3, Thomas 2, Hansen. Rebounds (43): Ryan 8. Assists (10): Cutler 4. Steals (14): Smith 4. Blocks (1): Thomas. Fouls: 10.

COLO – Colo-NESCO finished the regular season with a tough 44-41 loss to Waterloo Christian Feb. 9.

The Royals never were able to overcome a 25-17 halftime deficit in falling to 8-13. They had a 32-21 rebounding advantage, but only shot 27.5 % from the field and made just 1 of 18 3-pointers.

Kenney Cutler had 12 points, four rebounds and three steals and Bradley Thomas 10 points, three steals and three blocks for Colo-NESCO. Lucas Frohwein added nine points and eight rebounds and Tanner Ingle four points, five boards and four blocks.

Waterloo Christian 44, Colo-NESCO 41

WC 12 13 8 11 – 44

CN 6 11 9 15 – 41

Waterloo Christian (44) - Aaron Zwack 2-3 0-0 5, Carson Rowenhorst 1-4 2-2 4, Bryce Adams 0-3 4-5 4, Dominick Jones 6-19 1-1 14, Drew Wagner 6-12 5-7 17, Mason Reisetter 0-1 0-0 0, David Swalve 0-1 0-2 0. Totals: 15-43 12-17 44. 3-point field goals (2): Zwack, Jones. Rebounds (21): Wagner 6. Assists (1): Jones. Steals (4): Rowenhorst 2, Jones 2. Blocks (6): Jones 4. Fouls: 16.

Colo-NESCO (41) - Kenny Cutler 4-10 4-5 12, Bradley Thomas 4-9 1-2 10, Ephram Muntz 0-7 1-2 1, Lucas Frohwein 3-14 3-5 9, Tanner Ingle 1-4 2-4 4, Nolan Smith 1-2 1-2 3, Spencer Hansen 0-1 0-0 0, Andrew Tschantz 0-1 0-0 0, Parker Ryan 1-3 0-0 2. Totals: 14-51 12-20 41. 3-point field goals (1): Thomas. Rebounds (32): Frohwein 8. Assists (3): Smith 2. Steals (15): Cutler 3, Thomas 3, Smith 3. Blocks (9): Ingle 4. Fouls: 21.