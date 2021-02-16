Tremendous defense gets Nevada girls past PCM in regional quarterfinals

NEVADA - The Nevada girls’ basketball team took care of business in its postseason opener Saturday, using a dominant defensive effort to down Prairie City-Monroe, 41-17, in the Class 3A regional quarterfinals.

Nevada (12-9) held PCM to just 5 of 37 shooting from the field (14 %). The Cubs also forced 24 turnovers.

PCM only had four points at the half. By the end of the third quarter Nevada had a 38-9 advantage.

Sydney Mosinski posted a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds and she also blocked three shots for Nevada in the win. Shelbi Hazlitt added eight points, five boards and three steals and Maddie Dunham six points and five rebounds.

Paige Steenhoek and Sindey Shaver both scored four points for PCM.

Nevada 41, PCM 17

PCM 2 2 5 8 – 17

N 14 14 10 3 – 41

PCM (17) - Paige Steenhoek 2-11 0-0 4, Emma George 0-3 2-2 2, Celeste Wagaman 0-2 0-0 0, Lilli Baird 1-6 0-0 2, Riley Hjortshoj 0-1 0-0 0, Madie Reed 0-1 1-2 1, Sidney Shaver 0-1 4-5 4, Sophia Steenhoek 0-3 0-0 0, Emily 1-7 0-0 2, Evelyn Burkett 0-0 0-0 0, Elle Davis 1-1 0-0 2, Eleigh Davis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 5-37 7-9 17. 3-point field goals: None. Rebounds (28): P. Steenhoek 5, George 5. Assists (3): Hjortshoj, Foster, Burkett. Steals (8): P. Steenhoek 2, George 2, Baird 2. Blocks: None. Fouls: 14.

Nevada (41) - Sydney Mosinski 6-11 5-9 17, Alexandria Arnaud 1-4 0-0 2, Shelbi Hazlitt 3-8 0-0 8, Mayzi Weig 0-2 1-4 1, Maddie Dunham 3-6 0-0 6, Faith Hendricks 0-0 0-0 0, Tessa Borwick 1-4 0-1 2, Bridget Cahill 1-6 0-0 2, Savannah Skaggs 0-0 0-0 0, Aubrey Gibson 0-3 1-2 1, Ella Higgins 1-2 0-0 2, Kayla Dunson 0-0 0-0 0, Katelyn Kingsbury 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 16-46 7-17 41. 3-point field goals (2): Hazlitt 2. Rebounds (29): Mosinski 10. Assists (9): Arnaud 5. Steals (19): Borwick 5. Blocks (6): Mosinski 3. Fouls: 11.

NEVADA - The Nevada girls’ basketball team learned a valuable lesson Feb. 8.

The Cubs ended the regular season with a 37-34 loss to Newton.

They had chances to take down the Cardinals late, but in the end couldn’t shake a huge 19-4 deficit to start the game.

“The learning moment is you’ve got to play defense at the beginning of the game,” Nevada head coach Jordan Bentley said. “Defense is what fuels this team’s offense. If they can get stops and cause a couple of turnovers they’re going to become a team that shoots in the 40 % to 50 % because they know they’re stopping the team on the other side and are pretty confident they can score.”

Nevada (11-9) fought its way back behind the inspired play of senior post Sydney Mosinski. Mosinski went for 19 points - 15 of those coming in the second half.

“During the second half the team moved the ball around more, which gave me more open looks,” Mosinski said. “As soon as they started doubling down on me the ball movement would give other people more open looks.”

Mosinski, who also had seven rebounds and two blocks, said better communication was key on both ends of the floor for Nevada in the second half.

“We need to talk more,” Mosinski said. “In the first half we didn’t talk a lot and in the second half it really showed how much that can change our defense.”

Nevada needed Mosinski’s production against Newton. The Cubs were without leading scorer Shelbi Hazlitt, who is a little banged up and was kept out of action to rest her for regionals.

“It seems we haven’t played game here in the last five games played at our full strength,” Bentley said. “We will get there by Saturday. “

With players in and out of the lineup due to health issues and Bentley looking for the group with the best chemistry together it’s given several Cub girls a chance to show what they’re capable of doing on the court.

Bridget Cahill has come on from 3-point range in recent games after seeing limited playing time early. Alexandria Arnaud is settling in at point guard, Tessa Borwick has been a huge lift off the bench, Maddie Dunham is starting to step up in the post and Mayzi Weig is getting more and more comfortable.

“A lot of times almost our whole bench gets in,” Mosinski said. “I think that gives us a lot of confidence knowing that if someone does get hurt we’ll have someone off the bench playing just as hard as the starters.”

Entering the Newton game Hazlitt was averaging 11.6 points and five rebounds and Mosinski 10.4 points 7.6 rebounds. Dunham and Borwick were both putting up 4.6 points apiece, Cahill 4.5 and Arnaud 4.1.

Arnaud had four points and six assists against Newton. Cahill, Weig and Borwick each had three points and Dunham two.

Chassidy Henwood went for 19 points and 10 steals for Newton.

Newton 37, Nevada 34

Newton 19 6 2 10 – 37

Nevada 9 3 16 6 – 34

Newton (37) - Aurora Nehring 2-7 1-2 5, Victoria Reynolds 2-7 0-0 5, Chassidy Henwood 8-13 3-5 19, Meg Callaghan 3-6 0-0 6, Kealey Manning 1-5 0-0 2, Brooklyn Cupples 0-0 0-0 0, Jerrica McGuire 0-1 0-0 0, Kya Butler 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 16-39 4-7 37. 3-point field goals (1): Reynolds. Rebounds (28): Callaghan 9. Assists (10): Nehring 3, Reynolds 3. Steals (14): Henwood 10. Blocks (6): Nehring 3. Fouls: 13.

Nevada (34) - Sydney Mosinski 8-11 3-6 19, Alexandria Arnaud 2-5 0-0 5, Bridget Cahill 1-11 0-0 3, Mayzi Weig 0-5 3-4 3, Maddie Dunham 1-9 0-0 2, Tessa Borwick 1-3 0-0 3, Savannah Skaggs 0-0 0-0 0, Aubrey Gibson 0-1 0-0 0, Katleyn Kingsbury 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 13-46 6-10 34. 3-point field goals (2): Cahill, Borwick. Rebounds (23): Mosinski 7, Dunham 7. Assists (9): Arnaud 6. Assists (15): Cahill 3, Weig 3. Blocks (2): Mosinski 2. Fouls: 11.